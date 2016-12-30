Dream Home Source Review

Dream Home Source gives you the best selection of home plans, house plans, and floor plans that you can find. The site is easy to navigate so you can customize your search to the type of home you are looking for. There is a library that will allow you to sort through the types of plans you are looking for. Living up to their reputation as the online source for the best home plans out there, they are continuously updating and adding new resources to help you find the home of your dreams. If you are not exactly sure what you are looking for, you can find helpful articles within the site. You will also have access to our helpful team by email and phone so they can help you make the best decision for you. They can also help you navigate through the site and figure out the type of plans you are looking for.

The plans are sold by Hanley Wood on Dream Home Source. The company works closely with the nation’s top designers to bring you the best home plans available. You will be met with plans in every style from modern to rustic. No matter the type of home plan you are looking for you can search for it on the site. You can be as specific as the amenities you are looking for and this will help you narrow it down considerably. The expert advice you will be provided from Hanley Wood and Dream Home will help you make the best choice.

Hanley Wood has been selling home plans for fifty years, so they have a good idea what they are doing. There are several contemporary plans to look through that feature flexible floor space and a mix of modern materials throughout the home. Depending on the size of home you are looking for, you can sort through the plans by size, floors, and square footage. In addition to the contemporary A-Frame and Shed house plans, there are countless other types of beautiful home plans to look at. You can look through European, New American, Ranch House, Country House, Craftsman House, Victorian House, and Traditional House Plans. It will take you a while to look through them all so a good plan is to know the type of house you are looking for when you go onto the website.

The advanced search feature is the best place to find exactly what you are looking for because you can specify the criteria you want in the plan. Once you find a plan you like you can search for pictures of a completed home to see how it will look when it is finished.

After you order your plan, it is important to consult a licensed architect and speak with the local officials so you can figure out the type of permits you need in your state and community. A great thing about Dream Home Source is that they will match a price for you if you find it cheaper than them somewhere else within thirty days. Find your dream house plan with Dream Home Source and start planning to build.





Source by Serenity Hart