Dragon Power Review – How Does It Work?

Dragon Power is a natural male enhancement supplement that is sold to help men overcome erectile dysfunction and many of the symptoms associated with it. Some of these symptoms include erectile control, premature ejaculation, sex drive, stamina, and overall sexual feeling. Increasing the performance for men in bed has become increasing important in many men’s lives as they get older which explains why so many sexual enhancement products are being sold today. This supplement is mainly based of a Chinese method of healing that boosts confidence, subsides depression and stress, and gives men the sex drive that they need.

The ingredient list for Dragon power reveals that there are not any highly trusted and potent extracts such as Yohimbe and Tribulus in their formula. They mainly use Chinese herbs in hopes to increase the quality of sex life in men. Some ingredients in this formula include Chinese Ginseng, Semen Coicis, Cryophilic, Herba Epimedii, Semen Cuscutae, and Raix Morindae. These ingredients make up a formula called Shuang Liao Zhen Long Wan. This formula prides itself at completely being safe and promises results without causing any adverse side effects. A doctor’s prescription is not need to buy this product making it easy for consumers to find and purchase it.

This product requires a lot of pills to be taken daily. Twice a day men are urged to take 15 pills at a time. This is very high for any male enhancement pill and will result in the product itself to be rather expensive after a short period of time because so many pills must be taken. It is also urged that men should try to avoid eating unhealthy foods while taking this supplement to better the chances of success.

This formula uses the same basics as many other formula in how it is effective. Increasing blood flow is key to helping men with erectile dysfunction because more blood flowing to the penis gives a man the ability to achieve an erection whenever he is aroused. Taking natural aphrodisiacs and similar extracts increases sex drive and stamina. This product also helps men to become more physically and mentally healthy. Stress and depression are often associated with causing impotency issues and premature ejaculation, so by eliminating both of these negative aspects in life can help consumers to overcome these issues. Because this product is to be taken in such large amounts, it is not recommended to take the pills without eating a full meal beforehand.





Source by Paul A Buchanan