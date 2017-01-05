The Discount Party Store Review, we take a deeper look at a franchise opportunity that capitalizes on the party business year around. Their specialty is on special occasions, seasonal events, private celebrations, birthdays, anniversaries and many other special events. The price of their merchandise is very competitive. The average store size is between 2,000 to 3,000 square feet. Discount Party Store has developers that team up with their franchisees which gives franchisees the ability to buy all the current merchandise at very low prices.

Discount Party Store Franchise opportunity is set up at a 60% profit margin so that the franchisees have the possibility to get a 100% return on their investment within the first 12 months. Their corporate pledge is to exceed the expectations of their clients while providing superior value and long-term support while maintaining the highest ethical standards.

Discount Party Store Developers are associated with one of the largest retail business opportunities developers in the United States. They provide expert advice on business locations, negotiations on leases, merchandising, customer service and training. They have a history with offering up-to-date information on suppliers and equipment. They have relationships around the country with many property owners, landlords and leasing agents that will assist all of their clients.

Discount Party Store Developers are always looking for creative ways to help their clients open new franchises. They offer professional advise to assist you with your financial profile. Since most of their franchisees require a loan to open up their businesses, the developers assist you in the various financing that is available through your local bank. Their process focuses on the easiest and fastest way of receiving approvals on any financing. One of their recommendations is to use the equity in your home as collateral for any loan balance.

Once your store is opened, they supply you with a trainer from the corporate office. They offer classroom training as well which is conducted at the corporate office and supply you with an operations manual and other materials that you can take home to your business location to use as reference. The corporation’s goal is to have your store succeed, so included in the training is a continual review of your business at the end of your first 30 days to insure you are on the right course.

Discount Party Store buys merchandise at a tremendous discount which allows store owners 20%-25% extra discount off the cost of merchandise. For example: if a store owner buys $300,000 in merchandise each year they would save $60,000. This savings goes into the bottom-line which allows the owner to profit just in buying discounts.

A Discount Party Store franchise starts at $65,900 and they require a $1,500 deposit that is refundable to get your franchise started. Discount Party Store Franchises are a long-term commitment that pays off provided that you have a great location, company support, and are able to develop a strong customer base. In this Discount Party Store review we advise that any prospective client should do their own due diligence before investing in this legitimate business opportunity.





