Discount Loake Shoes – How to Get the Best Deal

Wearing Loake shoes, the traditional designer brand for the discerning man, has long been regarded as a sign of understated elegance. While not being flashy or in your face, the shoes manage to quietly exude the elegance of classy styling while simultaneously expressing the fineness of handcrafted tradition.

Naturally, for shoes of such distinction, Loake shoes would be expected to fetch a premium price when bought through the high street – and they certainly do! However, with a bit of savvy and perseverance you can often find them at discounted prices – either online or in factory outlet stores.

So, what should you look for when deciding where to buy?

1. Online

When purchasing Loake shoes online, price is obviously going to be a key factor in your purchase decision. However, do be sure in your price comparisons that you end up comparing apples with apples… not with oranges! Some online websites display a headline advertised discount price, but this can be misleading. So beware! After you have Added-to-Basket or clicked the Checkout Button all excited and ready-to-pay, you may well find additional charges suddenly appear on the screen – for vat or delivery for example.

In essence then, the headline advertised price may not be the real price you have to pay. So do bear this in mind when you “price-only” comparison shop online.

Of course, not all websites are like this. With a bit of research (phone the online store and ask), you can buy shoes online from reputable and price transparent web sites. Indeed, you will be able to find great prices with no hidden charges sprung at the last minute – because the displayed discount prices already include vat and free UK delivery.

2. Factory Outlets

However, if you are not comfortable buying discount Loake shoes online, don’t despair – you may be able to find a retail factory outlet near you that sells them shoes at a substantial discount to the high street.

In this case, try to find a factory outlet that has been selling the shoes for many years. Why? Because it means that not only are they more likely to have knowledgeable and experienced staff – ut because of their long-lasting relationship with the Loake shoe company itself, they can get any size and colour of the shoe for you normally within 24 hours. And that includes hard to find sizes and widths! And still at a discount!

We all know the saying… Clothes Maketh the Man, but many a discerning observer would say… Ahh, but its the Shoes that Completes Him. With Loakes shoes you can guarantee the completion will be perfect!





Source by Raymond Amsterdam