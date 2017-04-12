Disadvantages Of Playing Video Games

Games have become part of our daily lives, and admit it or not, your day won’t be complete without playing your favorite diversion However, parents need to keep an eye on their children while playing games. Yes, game addiction may not be as harmful as alcohol or drug addiction but game addiction is still a type of addiction.

Today, almost everyone has their own personal computer and video consoles. Children today are more attached to games compared to television. The Internet provides them with thousands of games to choose from and can vary from educational, to developing problem solving skills, and even becoming a criminal. Although this is just a play, our children still need proper guidance when it comes to violent recreations.

Aside from violence, another disadvantage of being addicted to games is that they are becoming very addicted to games up to the point that they will even skip school just to play their favorite match. Some people will even skip meals just to play, which we all know is not good for one’s health. The recent world health survey shows that the number of obesity is increasing exponentially and the number one reason for this is gaming.

People who are too attached with games forget about their health, they stop exercising and eat junk foods while playing. The worst part is, some people are too addicted with this recreation that they forget about the difference of real life and in-game life, and this is the result why there are children who are performing “out of this world” acts.

If you don’t want these things to happen to your children, you need to guide them and limit their time for playing games. Although these games may be helpful for them sometimes, the risks of them getting addicted to games are too high, and you, as a parent, should be responsible for their health and well-being.





