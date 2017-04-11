Direct Cellars Review – What’s The Deal With This New Company?

So if you’re on Social Media as much as I am, chances are you’ve seen some posts about a new Network Marketing company called Direct Cellars. And I’d be willing to bet that if you’re reading this article right now, you’re probably thinking about joining the company. If that’s the case, look no further. In this third party Direct Cellars review I’ll cover the important details you’ll need to know before getting involved. Here’s the best part for you… I am NOT a Direct Cellars distributor and I’m not affiliated with them at all. Now why is that good to know? Because you’ll be getting a truly unbiased view of the company. In fact, it doesn’t affect me one way or another if you join or not. With that being said, let’s dig into the information…

Direct Cellars is a Florida-based company that markets a Wine Club membership through a Network Marketing business model. In a nutshell, customers pay monthly for a membership that allows them to get two or four bottles of wine shipped to them every month. The selling point is that you’re able to get wholesale pricing on artisanal wines that you can’t buy in stores. I’m not a customer, but if you’re already a wine lover it seems like a good deal. From a marketing perspective, wine is an easy conversation to have with people. You don’t have to explain what it is, or convince people to drink it if they already do. Plus, drinking wine is a fun and social thing to do so it’s easy to see why combining it with Network Marketing makes sense. To be honest, when I first took a look at the company I really didn’t think much of it aside from admiring the simplicity of the Wine Club Membership concept. But after seeing some Industry professionals like Matt Morrow and Camaron Corr promoting it, I did a double take. If you’re a social person and you enjoy having socials, Direct Cellars might be the perfect product for you to promote.

There are several ways to make money with the compensation plan. First off, you will earn a 50% Fast Start Bonus every time you sponsor a new person into your business. For example, if you sponsor someone who join at the Premium Wine Lover Elite level, which is $500, you’ll earn a $250 Fast Start Bonus. If you sponsor someone at the Wine Lover Elite level, which is $250, you’ll earn a $125 Fast Start Bonus. In addition to the Fast Start Bonus, you’ll also earn between 6% and 20% Dual Team Pay on BV accumulated on your “lesser volume” leg, also known as your Pay Leg. These two ways are how you can make immediate income. To be clear, Fast Start Bonuses are paid on your personally sponsored people, while the Dual Pay pays out on the BV on your Pay Leg regardless if the BV comes from your personally sponsored people or people sponsored on your team by other members. It’s important to know that you can also make money if you were to get retail customers.You could also get your monthly membership waived if you get 3 active customers who have the same membership as you. The residual income component of the compensation plan is made of Unilevel Pay and Check Match. With the Unilevel Pay, you can earn between 2% and 10% on the BV accumulated on your first 9 levels. With the Check Match, you can earn between 3% and 10% Check Match on the Unilevel Pay earned by your members that fall on your first 4 levels. Overall, the compensation plan looks fair and pretty lucrative.

Should you join? Well… only you could answer that. The concept makes sense and the compensation plan looks pretty generous. It’s a young company so the risks that come along with a start-up are there. However, that’s not to say that it’s not a good company to join since having first-movers-advantage is always a good thing in business. If you do join, I would recommend taking some time to shop around for a good sponsor that you’ll enjoy working with. Make sure you find someone you like and trust, that is willing to support and train you. Having a good sponsor can make or break you, regardless of what the product or compensation plan is. Another huge factor to your success is your ability to generate leads. If you’re able to generate leads daily, you’ll have no problem sponsoring people into your business. But if you lack leads and prospects, you’ll have a very hard time making money regardless of the product and compensation plan. That’s why I recommend Attraction Marketing. If you can apply Attraction Marketing into your business, there’s no telling how big your business can get.





Source by Jaime Soriano