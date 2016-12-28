Different Types Of Salwar Suits That Every Stylish Woman Should Own

India is known for its diversity in cultural aspects, languages, cuisines and fashion sense as well. Not only in women but in men also, one can witness vivacious clothing style statements. For every occasion, people used to get into various clothe styling such as in women, designer lehengas, traditional silk sarees or heavy salwar suits are the must-haves during any wedding ceremonies. One can explore a lot of variety in women ethnic wears and thus online shopping markets are all over-flooded with most trendy women designer clothes. From Bollywood style sarees or lehengas to most reputed brands, every stylish women wear is available in markets under affordable price.

As compared to other ethnic wears, a salwar suit is the most preferred type of clothe worn by Indian women. These are the most versatile pieces that majorly worn by the women of Northern states of India. The best part with them is that they can be worn at various occasions with ease. One can explore different types of suits that can make them stand apart from that crowd which is still following the same old trend. Wearing salwar kameez actually offers you to be stylish while staying at your own comfort zone. Women with shopping penchant can buy online salwar suits and get them delivered rightly at their doorstep. What else one needs to have while having so many options to adopt the latest?

Now explore various types of suits to adorn them all when you are going to attend any event or function.

Patiala Salwar Suit

A Patiala suit consists of loose pleats which are distinguishable with numerous folds. These folds are then stitched together at the bottom of the salwar. They require double length of material than any regular suit needs. The kameez is also short and ends at the mid of thigh line. One can wear this attire with oxidised jewellery, antique jhumkis or beaded necklace. Choose light or coral hue for summer season and bright one for winters.

Anarkali Salwar Suit

The name is derived from the Mughal era’s famous dancer’s name, Anarkali. This type of salwar suit showcases awesome flare which is loved by every woman. This beauty is made to wear with churidar pants. The kameez is available in long, medium and short lengths. Complement this royal attire with antique gold jhumkis or oxidised earrings and chokers.

Lehenga Suit

Inspired from lehenga choli, these suits are generally long in length and showcase heavy border works. Various patterns such as embroidery, thread work, patch work and embellishment adore these beautiful ethnic wears. One can wear these traditional attire with pearl earrings and necklace. Apply highlighter over the cheekbones to let the beauty go bolder this time.

Straight Cut Salwar Suit

Straight cut suits have parallel looks which showcase no extra deep cuts along the sides. If someone is attending any casual meeting or family gathering, they can go with this type of salwar suit for women. Pair this beautiful ethnic wear with traditional hoop earrings or polki earrings to get that desi look.

Indian salwar kameez have other styles and patterns as well and look amazing with your western accessories such as polka dot scarf, silk stole and etc. Now flaunt your élan among your peers with best of these ethnic wears and styles.





Source by Julia Mark