Designer Pathani Suits – Traditional Eid Outfit For Men

Just like any other festive occasion, Eid also presents itself as a wonderful opportunity to, both, men and women when it comes to shopping for Designer Clothes. While women can choose from a variety of Eid Outfits when Eid Shopping for themselves, namely, Saree, Salwar Kameez, Churidar Kameez, Anarkali, Lehenga Choli, Long Choli Lehenga, etc, men, on the contrary, are restricted with fewer options of Eid Clothes.

Since Eid is a traditional festive occasion, it is best to stick to ethnic and traditional Eid Clothes. Pathani Suit, undoubtedly, tops the list of traditional Eid Clothes for men. Apart from rendering the much desired ethnic look, Pathni Suits look great on tall Muslim men. Pathni Suit features a loose fitting Shalwar or Salwar paired with a matching or contrast Kurta, often with full sleeves. It is quite similar to Churidar Kurta for men except that Churidar Kurta features a tight fitting Churidar, as the name suggests while Pathani Suits feature loose Shalwar. It is precisely because of this reason that Pathni Suits are preferred over Churidar Kurtas as they are more comfortable to wear and carry off. Pathani Suits look flattering on men with tall, lean and athletic body types. As Pathni Suits include Kurtas with full sleeves, rolling up the sleeves a bit adds a casual touch which makes it even more appealing. Pathani Suits tend to be quite versatile as well since the Shalwar of a Pathni Suit can be paired with multiple Designer Kurtas either in matching colors or contrast colors, as desired. Since Eid requires a modest and traditional look, ethnic Eid Pathni Suits would be the perfect Eid Outfit for men. Every Clothing Store or Online Clothing Store has a variety of Eid Pathani Suits to offer such as Silk Suits, Brocade Suits, Jacquard Suits, Rawsilk Suits, etc to make men look traditional yet stunning for gorgeous Eid.





