Designer Handbag Shopping Guide

Designer handbags are something that many women would love to get their hands on, since they are fashionable, high quality, and carry a brand name that is known around the globe. The only problem is that designer handbags can be very expensive depending on the brand, and not everyone can afford to fork over hundreds of dollars for a new purse.

Because of this, many women look to “discount” stores for buying their designer handbags. Unfortunately that usually translates to no discount at all since they charge retail price and rarely offer discounts or sales. The benefit of purchasing directly from the retailer though, is that one can be fairly sure they are purchasing an authentic handbag, rather than a fake that someone is trying to make money off of.

Of course the best place to purchase designer handbags is from the manufacturer themselves, since they will definitely be authentic items. Downside is that a manufacturers store can be quite expensive as you will most likely be paying full MSRP price. Sometimes they are offered at a discounted price because they are either from last season or not selling in the main retail stores, but that is often not the case for a good designer bag.

Another option is a designer handbag outlet store which can be found all over the country and on the internet. These discount outlet stores offer the same quality designer handbags from some of the most popular brands, including Coach, Dooney and Bourke, Louis Vuitton, and much more.

If you do decide to purchase a handbag elsewhere, there are a few things that should be considered to make sure you are actually purchasing an authentic designer handbag. Replicas are sold all over the country on a daily basis, and can be hard to spot if you don’t know what you are looking for.

The first thing to consider is the price the handbag is being sold for. Nobody in their right mind would sell a handbag for $200 if it is well over $1000, unless it is either fake or stolen. You may be able to get a good discount if you do decide to purchase from a location other than the brand retailer, but a deal like that is too good to be true and most likely a scam. The exception would be a used handbag, that is authentic, that someone just wants to get rid of regardless of price.

Another thing to look for in determining the authenticity of a designer handbag is to look for obvious flaws that should be noticeable, such as the signature pattern found on various designer handbags. Because it is against the law to use the exact pattern found on authentic handbags, most counterfeit bags will consist of a slight variation. Pay attention to the detail on the inside and outside of the bag, and if the pattern does not look exactly like an authentic designer handbag you have seen, it is most likely a fake.

Designer handbags can be expensive because of their quality, since they are made out of high quality fabrics and materials and are made to be sturdy and last a long time. A fake will most likely have cheap looking parts and the stitching may look crooked, since the time and effort was not put into making the fake handbag. The most important factor to look at is the label on the inside of the purse, since authentic handbags will have it sewn right into the purse. Fake purses usually have glued in labels, which is a sure sign that it is a scam and not truly authentic.

It is possible to get a great deal on designer handbags, but one must be aware of the scams and tricks people try to get away with. If you do decide to purchase a handbag from somewhere other than the actual store or outlet store, make sure to check the purse over before making the purchase. Although finding a great deal on a designer handbag is something almost every woman wishes for, you must use caution and common sense. Do that and you will find a designer handbag to fit your style and budget.





Source by Jay Villaverde