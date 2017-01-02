Dell Laptops Review – Latest Laptop Series, Strengths and Weaknesses

Dell Inc. is the brainchild of Michael Dell. It holds the second position after Hewlett Packard with respect to the computer sales. Dell has maintained the status of being the best laptop manufacturing company in the USA. They produce personal computers and even other peripheral products. Dell undisputedly deserves to be the market leader in terms of laptops and computers. The Dell laptops are efficient and stylish as well. The headquarters of Dell Inc. are based in Round Rock, Texas. Dell laptops have managed to bag many laurels and the company history is hence, shining all the way.

Why is Dell so popular? How do they stand in the marketplace? Are they a good investment?

Pros! Dell laptops are truly a great deal for the price if you go to analyze the qualities. The efficiency of Dell laptops is incomparable. The system usage is easy and one needn’t really learn anything extra to operate the Dell laptops. The looks are amongst the major plus points for the Dell laptops. The functionality of Dell laptops is always going to keep you smiling and there is something for everyone. Your needs will never be compromised with. Users have asserted that the start-up is easy and anybody, right from a student to a professional can enjoy working with the Dell Laptops.

Cons! Through the years, Dell has had issues with some of the series it sold but all in all, Dell laptops have built a strong and well deserved reputation. The one residual issue at that time is with customer care service which while it has improved over time is frequently negatively commented by clients.

What Lines does Dell offers?

Dell has basically divided its range of laptops into two broad categories, they being the business notebooks and the customer or consumer notebooks. Business class laptops like the Vostro and Latitude series are mainly manufactured for the business class. XPS and Studio laptops are more specifically for the customer market, the Inspiron line caters to both target.

Below mentioned are the three Dell laptop lines that have are the biggest sellers at the moment.

Dell Inspiron Series

These Dell laptops have hit the consumer market in a big way. Their affordable prices and good looks have instantly made them an overnight success in the general public. Each Inspiron series Dell Laptop has some specialty. You can make your choice and buy one from this series as per your priorities.

Inspiron 1501- AMD Turion 64 X2 Mobile technology TL-56 Processor

Genuine Windows Vista Business

ATI Radeon card 1150 256MB Hyper Memory (integrated)*

Weight 6.2 lbs.

Inspiron 6400- Intel Core(TM) Solo or Core Duo Processor

Genuine Windows Vista Business

Up to 15.4″ Wide Screen WSXGA+ display with True Life

Weight 6.2 lbs.

Dell Inspiron 1521 – AMD Turion 64 x2 Dual Core Processor TL-64

Genuine Windows Vista Home Premium

Weight at 6.38 lbs

Dell Inspiron 1721 – AMD Turion 64 x2 Dual Core Processor TL-66

(2.3GHz/1600MHz FSB/1MB Cache)

Genuine Windows Vista Business

Dell Inspiron 1720 – Intel Core Duo 2 Processor T7700 (2.4GHz/800MHz FSB/4MB Cache)

Genuine Windows Vista Home Basic

17″ Ultra Sharp Wide Screen UXGA display

Starting at 7.8 lbs

Dell Inspiron 1520- Intel® Core Duo 2 Processor T7500

Genuine Windows Vista Business

Dell XPS Series

These are high-performance laptops that are generally preferred by working professionals. XPS Dell laptops are amongst the high-end ones and act as high-performance gaming systems.

XPS M1330- Intel Core 2 Duo 667 MHz

Genuine Windows Vista Business

Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 3100 (integrated)

1 – 4GB Dual Channel DDR2 SDRAM Up to 667MHz

XPS M1710 – Intel® Core(TM) Duo Processor

Genuine Windows Vista Business

17″ Wide Screen WUXGA Ultra Sharp display

XPS M2010 – Intel® Core(TM) Duo Processor

Genuine Windows Vista Home Premium

20.1″ Wide Screen WSXGA display

XPS M1730- Intel Core 2 Duo Extreme X7800, can be of over clocked to 3.2GHz

Genuine Windows Vista

Up to 4GB of DDR2 memory

Dell Studio Series

This is for the customers who wish to go for something in the mid-range. These series can be referred to as an outcome of all the accumulated customer feedbacks. The energy efficiency that these machines offer are excellent and anyone will surely fall for their smooth functionality. The keyboard backlighting and a slot of optical drive are two major distinctions in the Studio laptops in comparison with the Inspiron series.

Conclusion

Dell is not the number computer selling company 2 in the world by accident. Their offering could be summed up as solid performers and durable laptops, priced in the mid range. You may not get the cheapest laptop when buying a Dell but you will get your money well worth it. Durability definitively rings with Dell. Another main advantage that made their reputation in the first place is that if you are somewhat knowledgeable about laptops, you can buy online your customized machine with exactly what you want on it (no more no less). Finally if you are a business with needs for multiple notebooks, Dell has a well designed sales offering and adaptive pricing that you want to look into.





Source by Christophe Catesson