Critical Analysis of Urdu Novels of Umera Ahmed

The Urdu novels of Umera Ahmed are very popular among the masses. They are almost always the best sellers. Many people wonder why they become so popular. There are several reasons that make Umera Ahmed’s Urdu novels very popular.

The following are some critical factors, which become a cause of the popularity of Umera Ahmed’s Urdu novels.

Umera’s own professional and educational background

The ardent Urdu readers are always very concerned about the real person producing their favorite pieces of writing. Umera has done her masters in English literature and has taught at the Cambridge wing of the Army Public School. I Pakistan the masters in English literature and the profession of teaching are held in high esteem. Therefore, the people are highly interested in seeing what she has to offer in her Urdu writings.

Other than this, the Umera’s middle class background makes her seem like someone approachable and someone the masses can connect to. So this adds a lot of charm to her writings too.

The love for Allah and Prophet Muhammad (s.a.w) is often the basic theme of the Urdu novels of Umera

The masses of Pakistan are really influenced by the religious texts. In fact, this is one of the biggest reasons of the popularity of the novels of Umera Ahmed. It cannot be declined that the plot and storylines of Umera’s Urdu novels are strong and catchy. However, the fact that the religious themes are integrated in the themes of Umeara’s novels also makes them very famous.

An example of this trend is the popularity of the Urdu novel Peer-e-Kamil (s.a.w) written by Umera Ahmed. No other, her Urdu novel was been this famous.

Along with Ishq e Haqeeqi, Umera Ahmed’s novels never lack Ishq e Majazi

The masses of Pakistan are not very well trained to read the religious texts, which seem to be preachy. Other than that, the love stories also inspire the masses of Pakistan. Umera Ahmed knows her audience just too well. Therefore, she integrates the Ishq e Haqeeqi with the Ishq e Majazi.

In fact, many Urdu critics have often pointed this out about Umera’s novels. Umera Ahmed’s leading characters are always engrossed in Ishq e Haqeeqi. However, they never ever fail to fall madly in love with someone from the opposite gender too. This is a combination, which never fails among the masses.

In short, Umera Ahmed is very well aware and makes use of the following quote by Virginia Woolf on the popular fiction. “Fiction is like a spider’s web, attached ever so slightly perhaps, but still attached to life at all four corners. Often the attachment is scarcely perceptible”. Virginia Woolf

So if a person is interested in reading Urdu novels having a combination of the love of Allah and the love for a fellow human being, Umera Ahmed would never disappoint. One will just need to grab a copy of any of her novels. The popular examples are Man o Salwa, Meri Zaat Zara e Benishan, Darbar-e-Dil, Hasil, and La Hasil.





Source by Asad Asrar