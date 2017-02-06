Concentration Essentials Review – Is It Working For Anybody?

This Concentration Essentials review is written to help consumers to decide whether or not this product is worth trying. This product is an all-natural herbal formulation that is created to help those with ADD or ADHD to be able to concentrate better. The rest of this article will examine what the formulation is made of, whether it has any adverse side effects, how it works and whether or not it is effective.

Benefits of Concentration Essentials

Here are some of the benefits that are promised by the manufacturer:?Enhancement of brain functions?Stabilization of biochemical processes?Increase of blood flow to the brain?Reduction of agitation and hyperactivity

How Does Concentration Essentials Work

Concentration Essentials for ADD and ADHD contains herbs with many positive attributes, such as the capacity to help improve memory and concentration, and the ability to calm the user. Please see the ingredients section below for more details.

Concentration Essentials Side Effects

This herbal formula does not have any known side effects, although if you are concerned you can consult your doctor for his or her professional opinion.

Concentration Essentials Ingredients

The following are the ingredients in this herbal formulation.

-Ginkgo Biloba

-Bupleurum

-Ginger

-Skullcap

-Ginseng

-Cinnamon Gui Zhi

-Red Jujube

-Chamomile Flower

-Gotu Kola

Let’s pick a few of these and examine how they contribute to the formulation’s efficacy.

Ginkgo Biloba has been used in China for thousands of years for boosting internal cell energy. It does so by boosting the brain’s metabolism of glucose. It promotes the flow of blood to the brain. It feeds the brain with essential flavonoids, thus helping the user to improve synaptic transmissions, which leads to better memory, mental alertness and concentration.

Panax Ginseng is used for improving cognitive capacity and energy levels. It’s also used for curbing emotions, stopping agitation, enlightening the mind and increasing wisdom. Studies show that it can help to improve concentration, attention, and memory.

Cinnamon Gui Zhi promotes the healthy flow of blood. While Gotu Kola helps to reduce anxiety and increase mental capacities.

Concentration Essentials Dosage

Adults need to take 2 pills 3 times a day with food. Children (ages 5-15) should take 1 pill 3 times a day with food.

Does Concentration Essentials Work?

Not too much consumer feedback can be found in online forums. However, the few that are found are very positive, indicating that the product is working for at least a few people. Almost no negative feedback can be found, which is a very good sign in itself.

Conclusion

You are encouraged to try the product to see how it works for you. If it is working for other people, it may help you too. If for any reason it fails to work for you, you can ask for a refund. The company offers a 90 day 100% money back guarantee (less shipping). You must have used the product for at least one month before asking for a refund. However, with consumer feedback being so positive, I suspect that you won’t be needing to ask for one.





