Comparing Vitamix Models 5200 and 1709

Are you interested in creating fresh smoothies, soups, sorbets, dressings and sauces at lightning speed?

Many people today are over-stretched in terms of their time and any time saver is a welcome addition to their overcrowded lives. The Vitamix machine is a wonderful time saver and an opportunity to infuse more healthy foods into your diet.

Vitamix is made in the USA and is family owned and operated and has been for several generations. The great-granddaughter of the founder of Vitamix is now the President of Vitamix. When you receive your machine, you will receive a recipe book with a wonderful collection of recipes to start your blending journey. You will also receive access to an online book made up of favorite recipe creations by the employees of the Vitamix Corporation.

I see people looking for what the Vita Mix 5200 best price is currently and I want to point out that the CIA Professional Series from Vitamix is another great model to consider.

Many people wonder which model of Vitamix is a good one to go with for their needs. I will discuss two of them in this article to help lessen the confusion.

The 5200 and the 1709 CIA Professional Series are two popular models. Quite frankly, many of the models are very similar to each other, with slight differences.

Vitamix 1709 CIA Professional Series comes with the following features:

Made from durable metal-to-metal to help guarantee long lasting high-quality performance

Variable speed control allowing you to adjust to the different tasks at hand-this is a HUGE plus and not available in some of the less expensive models

2-plus peak horsepower motor that generates blade-tip speeds to 240 mph

64 ounce BPA free jar that creates a powerful vortex that pushes ingredients from the blade back down through the center. This process guarantees very thorough blending that you will just not have with a typical blender.

A recipe book with 20 recipes developed by the CIA’s (Culinary Institute of America) Master Chefs. All of the Vitamixs from the Professional Series includes this book.

In addition there are over 300 recipes from top professional chefs from around the country including Joanne Weir, Michael Symon and Hugh Carpenter.

A cooking class DVD and owner’s manual is included as well

Offered in a variety of colors including black, red, brushed stainless and onyx

Vitamix 5200

Made from durable metal-to-metal to help guarantee long lasting high-quality performance

Variable speed control allowing you to adjust to the different tasks at hand-this is a HUGE plus and not available in some of the less expensive models

2-plus peak horsepower motor that generates blade-tip speeds to 240 mph

64 ounce BPA free jar that creates a powerful vortex that pushes ingredients from the blade back down through the center. This process guarantees very thorough blending that you will just not have with a typical blender.

Getting Started Step by Step Recipe Book

Offered in Black

Both Models offer the 64 ounce or 48 ounce jar. I highly recommend the 64 ounce jar. You will find when you are mixing a smoothie or soup, that you want room for ingredients that will serve four people. The 48 ounce does not seem to have enough room if you will be mixing for more than three people. Even if you do not have a family, your friends will want a serving of whatever you’re mixing in your Vitamix. Trust me.

In a nutshell, the main difference between these two models is the recipe book and the color selection. I hope you found this comparison helpful.

So, when looking for the Vita Mix 5200 best price on the internet, also check out the 1709 model.

Source by Natalie Meyers