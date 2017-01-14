Clever Travelling

Almost everyone loves to travel. And why not? For some, it is the perfect opportunity to relax and take a break from everyday life, while for others it is the best way to meet new people and get a taste of different cultures. However, let’s face it – if your finances aren’t in order, your plans of an extravagant trip will never see the light of day!

If you are smart with your money, though, traveling affordably might not be as hard as it seems. With a little planning, you can actually enjoy your trip without running out of money halfway through. So, if you have been thinking about vacationing lately, keep these tips in mind to enjoy your adventure without exceeding your budget:

Establish a Travel Budget

Preparing to travel without having a set budget in mind is not the best idea. While it is relatively easy to find cheap fares, famous attractions and online hotel reviews, you could end up overspending without even realizing it. By looking over your existing budget and taking variable costs, fixed expenses and your savings into consideration, you can plan exactly how much money you can spend without getting yourself into financial trouble during your trip.

Look for Alternatives

You can reduce costs considerably by looking at non-traditional accommodation options. Although booking a hotel room is typically the way to go, you can avoid the associated high costs by staying at hostels as they offer inexpensive meals and lodging to travelers. You might have to share a room with other travelers, but you will have your own bed, so might as well make some new friends during your stay. If you are lucky enough to have family or friends at a travel destination, you could stay with them as well.

Plan Shorter Trips

Whether you are travelling to explore or relax, you do not need to take long trips to get the experience you desire. By planning shorter trips, you will be able to reap the same benefits of longer vacations without paying as much. Short trips present the opportunity to recharge and experience something new on the cheap. Moreover, since you only have a few days before you head back, you spend more time exploring and experiencing the destination to the fullest!

Keep an Eye Out for Deals

Since you know exactly how much you can afford to spend on flights, your travel decisions should be based on current airline fares, rather than your specific schedule. So, watch out for airline ticket deals to your destination, and you will be able to travel on the cheap without sacrificing comfort.

If you and your family love travelling, budget constraints can prevent you from exploring a new local or destination. However, by rethinking what traveling means to you, adjusting your priorities and being willing to compromise (a little!), you can enjoy your trip without going overboard in terms of your finances.





Source by Stassia ST