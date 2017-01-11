Christie Marie Sheldon’s Love Or Above – Unbiased Review Of The Love Or Above Toolkit

Have you tried manifesting your desires with little – no success? Do you feel like the law of attraction and other associated practices are working against you ?

If so then the following Love or Above review may be the most important post you’ll ever read!

When I first got wind of Christie Marie Sheldon’s Love or Above toolkit I was instantly intrigued as I had previously finished her Unlimited Abundance course and found it to be very useful. I immediately signed up for the Love or Above breakthrough kit to see what I could learn about the “toolkit” and Christies new program.

That’s why in the subsequent Love or Above review we’ll break down what Love or Above is and what it’s intended to do to help you make a more educated decision on whether or not it’s right for you.

So what is it?

The Love or Above toolkit is an online coaching program for individuals looking to achieve more in their lives and generally live a more peaceful and fulfilling life. It’s delivered in a series of audio, video and documented sessions whereby intuitive life coach Christie Marie Sheldon teaches people how to raise their vibration .

Assuming you’re already aware and familiar with the term raising your vibration, you’ll already have a good grounding for understanding what Love or Above is intended to do. In case you aren’t familiar with the term it basically means to increase your state of consciousness/ awareness.

Raising your vibration is associated with many different practices, both spiritual and science based. The law of attraction for instance lays reference to raising your vibration and even spiritual practices such as meditation center around increasing a person’s state of consciousness.

As you can see the understanding of raising your vibration certainly isn’t new! Meditation alone has long been practiced by many different cultures and civilizations and is just one example of many.

How Does It Work?

There’s been many publications written over the years around this topic and vast amounts of research which do indeed signify that raising your level of vibration can be beneficial. One of the more prominent figures to research this subject was Dr. David Hawkins who actually went onto release a book on the topic from which Love or Above references.

As a result of his findings David charted the scale of human consciousness which could be used as a guide to categorize the state of consciousness associated with a person’s vibrational frequency. The lower section represents emotions such as guilt and anger, as you climb the scale the emotions become more positive and represent emotions such as joy and love with the scale capping once a person reaches “Enlightened”.

Although the accuracy of this chart remains to be seen it is a useful tool for roughly gauging a person’s state of consciousness. Shockingly though, David concluded that the average person is reaching somewhere in the region of just 205 on a scale of 0 – 1,000!

The problem for many is that they are carrying too much emotional baggage and have negative energy blocks that stop them from raising their vibration. This is where Christie Marie combined her own extensive knowledge with that of the finding’s of Dr. David Hawkins to develop the Love or Above toolkit.

Essentially Christie teaches you how to remove these negative energy blocks and start climbing the scale of human consciousness. The aim is to reach the “Love” milestone which measures at 500 on the chart. Anyone said to reach the Love milestone is living at a state of peace and content with the attitude required to manifest positively.

Conclusion

To wrap up my Love or Above review I would definitely recommend the course to anyone wanting to make lasting changes in their life. I was already a fan of Christie Marie and what she teaches from her unlimited abundance coaching course and Love or Above is a great addition.

There’s a great little community to get involved with as well, sharing your progress with like-minded individuals is always beneficial. Before committing to change though it’s important to understand what you want to change and how you plan on changing it.

Christie is a great coach and certainly someone worth listening to. The sessions are short, packed with useful information and leave you feeling positive and ready to take action. Love or Above is definitely going to grow a wider audience and worth checking out.





Source by Ricky P O’ Shea