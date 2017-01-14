Choosing Aspen Bedroom Furniture Made in America

When choosing Aspen bedroom furniture you have a wide choice, and keep in mind that Aspen furniture is made in America. You are not just being patriotic in helping the American economy to strengthen, but American furniture is among the best in the world. Here is a brief review of Aspen furniture with specific reference to the firm’s bedroom collections.

Not all furniture sold in the USA by American companies is made in America – a fair amount is made in China these days, but Aspen makes its furniture in Arizona. The Aspen Cambridge collection offers a selection of beautiful bedroom furniture in brown cherry, black and eggshell white finishes.

The Aspen Cambridge Collection

This range is influenced both by a traditional 18th English design and the clean lines of Shaker furniture, the result being a lovely elegance that looks good in any home and is typical of modern American furniture. The beds include the JustRight Mattress Height system where the bed slats can be adjusted in height to accommodate different mattress thicknesses.

Two full extension end drawers are included for extra storage space, running on stainless steel ball bearing glides for a very smooth operation. These beds are available in twin, queen and king sizes. The nightstand with a drawer and two shelves meets the needs of the average mattress height which is about 29-30 inches from the floor. If you prefer, there is a three-drawer nightstand without the open shelves.

The Cambridge range of Aspen bedroom furniture also offers a 64 inch wide 7-drawer double dresser with a matching mirror and an entertainment chest with three drawers and two open shelves for receiver boxes or recorders. Your flat screen TV sits on top, providing you with a clear view of the TV even when lying flat on your bed. All made in America, and so built to a high standard of workmanship.

You can also choose a 52 inch high 6-drawer chest in the same three finishes. Alternatively, if you are short on space after fitting in your king bed, nightstands and perhaps an armoire, you might not have the room for both a dresser and a chest. In that case, Aspen Home Furniture offers you the option of a chesser: only made in America, this chesser combines the advantages of a chest of drawers and a dresser with a mirror to match.

The Aspen Bayfield Range

American furniture doesn’t get much better than this, but the Aspen bedroom furniture range goes even further. If the Cambridge collection doesn’t suit you, then the Bayfield range might – this is a collection of American furniture crafted from solid spruce, and finished in a dark mahogany.

The beds in the Bayfield collection are available in queen, king and California king sizes, so are good for most of the American population. You have the option of regular or storage footboards. The latter offer a pair of drawers, the dimensions for the king bed drawers being 31W x 24D x 7H inches. The dimensions of the queen bed drawers are the same but 6 inches less in width.

One of the main design features of the Bayfield collection that distinguishes it from the Cambridge is that the Bayfield beds offer the sleigh bed design in their headboards. You can easily convert your bed from a regular style to a sleigh bed design by changing the headboard.

The Bayfield collection also includes a 9-drawer chesser with felt-lined top drawers for your jewelry. The 44 inch entertainment chest does more than just act as a bedroom TV stand. It has four drawers, the top drawer of which flips down to hold components for your TV, such as a satellite box while the next down is another flip-down that offers electrical outlets and HDMI connections for a laptop.

You can therefore use it, not just for bedtime TV viewing, but also to watch live online streamed or downloaded files via a laptop to TV link, or to access the internet for personal or business use. This is a very useful piece of bedroom furniture that you will not miss unless you have had it already!

Made in America

These are just two of the bedroom furniture collections offered by Aspen Home Furniture. Just like the company’s living room and dining room furniture, every piece is made in America. Buying American furniture does not necessarily mean that you are purchasing the very best quality, because the USA is the same as any other country – it offers the bad and the good!

However, Aspen Home Furniture appears to offer some of the best elements of genuine American furniture in terms of both design and craftsmanship. You can’t ask for much more than that, and if you are looking for furniture made in America, then Aspen bedroom furniture is among the best American furniture available on the market today.





Source by Peter Nisbet