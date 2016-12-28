CheapestTextbooks College Book Review

I’ll admit it – a lot of websites out there that compare textbook prices are pretty hard to tell apart from one another. Much of like girls cafeteria lunch choices, most textbook comparison sites tend to look the same and ultimately all serve the same function. CheapestTextBooks.com, just one of the many textbook comparison search engines out there, doesn’t seem to be anything special at first glance. It sports a fairly bland color scheme and layout, and the bored-looking girl on the front page is dressed in a long-sleeved sweater that makes it seem like this website was born, however improbably, in the early 80’s.

If you can get over your initial doubts, however, I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised. Start typing a book name or author in the prominent search bar and you’ll be given an auto-complete suggestion that CheapestTextBooks.com has plucked from your mind through telepathic means. Either that, or they give you the most popular book titles based on what you’re typing. Hitting the “Go!” button (it doesn’t make a cool sound, unfortunately) leads to a page where you can see different editions of the book you typed in along with a cover image – perfect for quickly selecting which version of textbook you’re looking for.

The chewy goodness doesn’t stop there – CheapestTextBooks.com gives you a small box of info that lets you quickly check the prices of the textbook you selected, this section aptly named “QuickPriceCheck”. (Clearly name creativity is not this website designer’s strong suit; reports say he’s named his first child “Baby One”.) Despite its lackluster title, this box is actually quite helpful, allowing you to see the cheapest prices for used and new textbooks, even throwing in the added bonus of the best rental and textbook buyback prices from across the web.

Scroll down a bit and you’ll see different options for buying both used and new textbooks online, conveniently compared and arranged by price. Always willing to do the extra mile for you, CheapestTextBooks.com also includes shipping prices, alerts you of any special coupons or deals, and will even give you a backrub as you peruse your choices. It doesn’t get much better than this, unless you’re doing something else than shopping for cheap textbooks online, of course.

The only problem with using a college textbook search engine like CheapestTextBooks.com to compare textbook prices is that, by nature, the process can be a bit tedious. Sure, you’re saving time in that you don’t have to go traipsing through all kinds of mucky textbook-selling websites, but when you actually go to buy your books you’ll most likely have to have separate shopping carts from separate websites for separate books. Separate. I’ve written separate so many times now it doesn’t even look like a word anymore. But I digress. The point here is not to be surprised when you need to sign up for accounts on five different sites to get your textbooks as opposed to just one. If that seems like a small price to pay to you, however, then CheapestTextBooks.com should be your next destination.





Source by Evan L Katz