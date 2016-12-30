Catch Your Boyfriend Cheating Online – What is He Really Doing on the Internet?

Do you think your boyfriend is cheating on you while he’s online? Then you need to catch your boyfriend cheating online. The majority of men believe that flirting and relationships online do not count as cheating. However, online relationships often tend to continue offline. If you think your boyfriend has formed an illicit relationship online, you need to find out and put an end to it before it gets serious.

There are several signs that indicate your boyfriend has entered into an online affair. Is he secretive about his computer use? Those continuing an online relationship will seek to be on the Internet alone. He may use the computer long after you are asleep, or close the laptop whenever you enter the room. Is he defensive about his computer use, refusing to tell you what he’s doing? He may have something to hide. He also may start spending more time on the computer than he previously did.

To find out what’s really going on, to find out if you need to catch your boyfriend cheating online, you’ll need access to his computer. Once there, look at his browser history. What sites has he been going to recently? Has the history been deleted? If it has, you know he’s covering something up. Also, look at his social networking profiles. Is there someone he’s messaging more than normal? How has he listed his relationship status? If it’s single, you will know there’s something going on. Also, try to get him to take a break from the computer for a few days. Does he refuse to do it, or seem especially reluctant? It may be he has someone else he wants to get back to talking to.





Source by Veronica L