Cash in on Your Passion

Sounds cliche, yes I know but there are lots of folks using the Internet to do just that. Some have found themselves unemployed and unable to find a J.O.B. Others have walked away from their jobs to follow their passion, while still others are gainfully employed and pursuing their passion part-time. Whatever the case may be, in these tough economic times people are realizing that utilizing the many social media tools available to all of us, they can turn their passion into a profitable business.

Don’t think your passion is very profitable? You might be surprised… The Internet is full of people with unique interest, hobbies and skills. Why not position yourself as THE GURU in whatever it is that you LOVE. Are you an avid reader of murder mystery books? You can do online murder mystery book reviews and grow a large following. Are you a ridiculous yo-yoer? I bet there are others that Yo Yo that would love to find great tips online. Or maybe you are a coffee or tea connoisseur?

Start a coffee of the week or month club where you review great coffee or teas? Are you an expert on using Twitter or Facebook? Share it with others and you would be surprised how writing or doing videos about your passion can turn into a serious brand for yourself in a niche market. Yep, that’s right you can become a celebrity in your given niche using the Internet. By branding yourself as an expert and marketing your site you can turn your eager online followers into money.

So how exactly do you turn your online super stardom into profit? By offering people (whom have the same interest that you do) interesting, timely and useful content on your blog, Facebook, Twitter and any other social media outlet you chose. This will allow you to create a following of people who check your blog regularly and subscribe to your newsletter, etc. By adding affiliates to your website that are geared towards your target market you can start making money doing what you love. Here’s what that looks like:

You love coffee and have a niche audience of others who love coffee. They tune in regularly to watch your video post and read your blog. As you recommend the “coffee of the week” you provide a link for them to order some for themselves. When they purchase the coffee from a third party, of which you are an affiliate you GET PAID. Why stop there you can also have banner ads for coffee books and magazines. You can recommend the coffee maker you like best and special coffee filters. You can also connect them with local coffee shops and charge on and offline coffee shops and vendors to advertise on your blog. The list goes on and on.

Now don’t get me wrong this takes time. It takes hard work and diligence. Just ask Gary Vaynerchuk, author of the book Crush It!: Why NOW Is the Time to Cash In on Your Passion and the brain child behind Wine library TV. His family owned a liquor store and he saw a huge opportunity in the wine industry. He took his passion online by Branding himself as a relatable and entertaining wine expert, that spoke the same language as most wine novice. He offers tips on how to choose a good wine, etc. His passion turned into millions. His book “Crush It!: Why NOW Is the Time to Cash In on Your Passion” is a must read for those who want to take their passion online.

My personal passion is entrepreneurship, building residual income and social media marketing. I have combined the things that I love in my blog and I utilize it to help many on my team grow their businesses online. I love helping people discover ways to find financial and time freedom. Both of which I firmly believe will give people the opportunity to live the life that they were destined to live. My blog also allows me to practice what I preach. My blog is monetized with affiliate programs and my audience is also often interested in my primary business. It’s a win-win for everyone and YOU can do the same.!





Source by Dionna Keels