Can Mistress of Spice Bring Aishwarya Into Trouble

One of the news that can shock millions of Aishwarya Rai’s fans and no doubt her husband too is that of her erotic scenes in the movie named “Mistress Of Spice” opposite to Dylan Mcdermott.



It’s been hardly a month when Former Miss World and Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai got married with Bollywood’s super star legend Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan (who himself is a renowned actor). Their marriage itself was a very controversial incident, as on the very day of marriage, one unknown lady created some insane scenes in front of Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow “Prateeksha”. She emphasized that she has a very long and loving relation with Abhishek Bachchan and had a child with him. But somehow the knot between two of them took its end.

In contrary, just few months before marriage, Aishwarya Rai was also surrounded by certain controversies. Her last movie Dhoom2 also put her down in front of her fans and her husband Abhishek Bachchan when she did a smooching scene with Bollywood’s hottest actor Hrithik Roshan. But as always happens with Bollywood stars, all controversies gone with the wind.



But this time scene is very different, which can really thrill your nerves. The news flurried in the media market depicting that the elegant lady Aishwarya Rai who has been in strict glamour norms within Bollywood, has presented some erotic scenes in the movie called “Mistress Of Spice”.



Directed by Paul Berges, husband of award winning director Gurinder Chadha (Bend it like Beckham) Mistress Of Spice is a novel based story where Aishwarya plays a character of “Tilo”. Tilo is an immigrant from India, and a shopkeeper, who is also the “Mistress of Spices.” The spices which she gives to her customers help them to satisfy their needs and desires. Her life changes when she falls in love with Doug, an American man (Dylan Mcdermott).

In the whole movie she has done many sexual scenes but in the middle she has crossed her limits. She has openly done bedroom sex scene with her co star Dylan Mcdermott. Whether this is fact or fiction this can only be proved after watching the movie. And, if the scenes are fact then this, is really going to be heavy for Aishwarya Rai and can bring her into big trouble.



Source by Richa Sinha