Brief Description About MP3 Player

MP3 stands for MPEG (Moving Picture Expert Group). It is the most compressed way of storing music files at about 12:1 compression. MP3 player is hardware and also software to play MP3 music files. MP3 hardware is available in the market in the form of traditional CD/Walkman and flash memory based player. In a traditional CD format you can burn the music files on a CD,then play the music later but flash memory based players have built-in flash memory to store the music files.

MP3 player has completely evolved from a simple audio player to a fully featured multimedia device. A simple player of this kind allows you to play music, video files and show pictures but an enhanced player have various features like color display, touch screen, play movies, record from TV, download or share things over Wi-Fi. The most attracting feature of these players is it allows you to surf internet, check emails and play games. Software in these players comes with very user friendly features like allowing the user to organize their music collection based on their favorite artists, album, genre and create their own play lists, it has built in volume limiters, attractive displays to show controls like play/pause, stop, next, previous, shuffle etc.

A flash based player generally connects to a USB/USB 2.0 port of a computer to download files so there is no need of burning the CD anymore. But it could be difficult for some user to operate if they are not familiar with computers as there is a need to install the drivers. There can be situation when a computer may crash or not detect the player. Keeping these things in mind many manufacturers are now manufacturing a player which is easy to operate. One of such example is the DMP666+MP3 player, equipped with audio record cable to record music from a TV, radio or DVD player.

A MP3 player has many advantages over a traditional CD player. A normal CD can store up to 74 minutes of music whereas a player can store 12 hours of music files. But this compression has its disadvantages too because during the compression of files a lot of audio quality is compromised. A player that uses flash memory need not have to burn the files as in traditional CD concepts. Most of these players have built-in voice recorder, FM recorder, and stopwatch and also come with accessories such as head phone, belt clip or an armband with no additional cost.

MP3 player can be purchased online or from any electronic shops. But before buying a player one has to be aware of the essential specifications required in a basic player for example the size of the player, Users who travels out a lot would like to prefer smaller players. Another important consideration is the storage capacity of a player. The capacity of flash based players runs from 512 KB to 8GB. Some of the flash based player allows user to store songs on additional memory cards also.





Source by Atanu Shaw