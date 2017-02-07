Brazilian Butt Lift Jeans – Real Or a Gimmick?

If you’re looking to enhance your look in jeans, you’ve probably come across advertisements or heard from word of mouth about butt lift jeans. Women’s bodies come in all shapes and sizes – and even the definition of what constitutes “curvy” is up for debate. Some curvy women have the classic hourglass shape, some have small waists and big hips with an average sized butt, some have big thighs and butt, while others fall somewhere in between. No matter what type of “curvy” figure you have – or if you’re not exactly voluptuous, but sure would like to appear that way, you’re probably really intrigued by the promise of a more shapely figure.

Brazilian butt lift jeans are designed to enhance the shapely figure you already have. One small tidbit is that not all Brazilian jeans are made in Brazil, but rather it is more about the actual cut and style of the jean than which country they were manufactured. Whether you already have an ample booty and want to accentuate your assets or you’re in search of a shapelier derriere, these jeans are sure to please. So you may have been wondering how do butt lift jeans work? Let’s explore the answer!

The Science of Brazilian Butt Lift Jeans

Compared to your traditional “American” jeans, these are outfitted with a bit more spandex, and designed to hug your curves. What you will first notice is that most of the models in advertisements have butts that look round, full, and perky. You may think that they have been simply blessed with a hot body, but the actual design of these jeans goes a long way towards accentuating curvy figures.

Brazilian butt lift jeans are typically made with special hidden panels in the fabric which flatten the tummy. Special stitching is used along the sides for a visual lifting effect noticeable to the naked eye. The wash of the denim features subtle fading that serve to visually enhance and create the appearance of a round, high, perky booty. The way the jeans are cut make a difference in your appearance as well – straight leg jeans give the appearance of long, lean, slender legs, no matter what your height. Some of the Brazilian jeans are very low cut, but if this style is not your cup of tea, be on the lookout for those with regular rise that falls just below the navel.

You’re probably pretty unlikely to run across these jeans locally, unless you live in an area that is highly concentrated with trendy boutiques, or areas of the country with a high Hispanic population that are familiar with these jeans. Instead, you can shop online. Many of these styles are available at affordable prices from small boutiques with online shops on the Amazon marketplace.





Source by Dawn Goodson