Bosch GBH 24 VRE – A Must Tool For Your Drilling Purposes

Visit any construction site near you and you can be almost assured that you will come across a drilling tool from the Bosch Corporation. This company has for a long time now been known for producing high quality tools that are both corded and cordless. The batteries that they use in their cordless tools are rechargeable and last for a long time. The tools are usually very efficient and use the latest technology. One of the tools that have been made by this company is the Bosch GBH 24 VRE which is a great drilling tool. Let us look at some of the characteristics of this tool.

Features:

– The Bosch GBH 24 VRE comes with a dust cover so that the drill can be kept to avoid rusting of the motor.

– It has a double lock system on the battery.

– It is made in a way that the machine pulsates at the least when in operation.

– It has a 2-way rotation switch which enables the lock off function.

– The tool also uses a special system known as the SDS-Plus (Special Direct System-Plus) which, as the name suggests, uses the system in built in the tool directly.

– The Bosch GBH 24 VRE also comes with a chuck which protects when there is a heavy load.

– It has an auxiliary handle which revolves 360 degrees for better handling of the tool in various positions.

– It comes with a 42mm spindle collar.

– It has Electronic Motor Protection system and Electronic Cell Protection system which enhance the drill’s efficiency and performance. In this way, they increase the life span of the battery that is in use.

– The tool is also quite light in weight making it easily portable from one place to another.

One of the unique functions that come with the Bosch GBH 24 VRE drill is the ability to carry out dual drilling. This is enabled by a free switching mode system that allows a user to switch from rotary hammer to rotary only. This is a great tool to use for your drilling needs at any construction site.

The batteries that are used on this tool are lithium ion batteries. The tool comes with a Bosch Hyper Charge which charges the batteries really quickly. The batteries produce a voltage of 24v which is good enough for the kind of work it does.

You can read more reviews online on the Bosch GBH 24 VRE drilling tool.





Source by James K Blake