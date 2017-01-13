Beware of Designer Handbags Wholesale List Fraud – How to Find Sources For Authentic Bags and Purses

There are many design handbag suppliers frauds taking place online, but beware of wholesale list scam especially now. You can either invest a lot of time and money into years of research, like many have done, or you can save the trial and error by following some simple guidelines to avoid falling prey to this designer handbag scam. Follow these simple steps to avoid the scam! It’s easy to see just by going to Google and typing design handbags wholesale, that you’ve got your work laid out for you if your going to search through hundreds of thousands of potential wholesalers.

Remember the old adage…if it sounds too good to be true, it usually is. For those of you who have purchased or are thinking about purchasing those “wholesale lists” that are being sold on eBay and other websites, let me save you some hard earned money…beware of designer handbags wholesale list scam….these lists are a total SCAM! These “wholesale lists” usually sell for anywhere from $2.50 to $7.99.

Think about it: why would people give out their closely-guarded wholesale handbag sources for seven bucks?

The ANSWER: They haven’t put any EFFORT into the wholesale list; it’s full of GARBAGE! They most likely went to a search engine like Google, typed the word “wholesale handbags” in the search box, threw the first 20 results on a piece of paper and called it a wholesale list. Save yourself the seven bucks and a ton of aggravation and beware of designer handbags wholesale list scam by being informed!

Lets be honest here, if you think that you are going to find designer handbags at wholesale that you can buy without having to purchase a minimum quantity (with the exception of drop-shippers), I am sorry to say but such a wholesaler simply does not exist. There is no such thing as a designer handbag wholesaler who will let you buy one piece at a time for personal use. Think about it for a minute…why then would there be Gucci boutiques if people could buy Gucci handbags, one piece at a time, at wholesale prices? It just doesn’t make sense, and it’s naive to think that such a list exists.





Source by Jenny Wolf