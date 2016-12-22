Best Sex Positions – A Review of ‘LoveCentria’ The Great Sex Guide

LoveCentria, “the Great Sex Guide,” is an online membership site that attempts to teach men better ways to please their partners. With text, animation, and video guides, this site has a lot to offer its members, and unlike most online membership sites, you don’t have to pay monthly. You only pay once and you have access forever.

The sheer amount of content is awesome. It is mostly in video form, which makes for an easy (and enjoyable) learning experience.

However, I wasn’t overly thrilled about the animated position guides. While it’s a good idea, I’ve always felt that there is too much emphasis put on crazy new positions. Eventually, it becomes silly. I mean, how many different rear entry positions do you need to know? And why name it something different every time the angle changes by a tenth of a degree? So you put one leg up and kept one down. Who cares? It’s all doggy style. No need for silly names like “the Fire Hydrant,” or “the G Spot Jiggy.” There are three basic ways you can have sex: lying, sitting, or standing. The guy can be on top or the girl can be on top. You can be facing towards or away from one another. You can figure the rest out on your own. Enough said.

Thankfully, the biggest portion of the site is devoted to video advice. And it delivers big time. There are ten different DVD sets that cover almost every physical sexual technique. Everything from fingering, oral, etc. is covered. The best content comes from Dr. Natasha Terry (certified clinical sexologist, whatever that means) and her lovely assistants.



They talk extensively about the G-spot stimulation and angles that feel good inside the vagina. They go into several different techniques for digital and oral stimulation as well as penetration techniques.

One technique in particular called the UFO technique, meaning Ultimate Female Orgasm, gets a lot of attention and is taught in at least two of the DVDs. This method stimulates both the clitoris and the G-spot at the same time. I’ve personally tested it out and found the results to be very satisfactory. Honestly, it’s hard to get the hang of at first, but if you watch the videos a few times, you’ll figure it out. While it worked beautifully, I’m not exactly sure it gave the “ultimate” orgasm. For that, I think you have to go beyond the physical and employ some psychological stimulation. For that I’d recommend checking out The Masterful Lover Manual by David Shade.

LoveCentria’s Secrets of a Sexual Surrogate DVD provided some eye opening info about how sex is for a woman. A professional sexual surrogate named Sandra coaches her partner through a multitude of techniques to improve stimulation for a woman. She shows him ways to kiss, caress, and touch her in all the right ways while constantly giving verbal feedback. She guides him through the UFO technique along with many sexual positions. She shows how to use pillows to get just the right angles and penetration depths. This is a very valuable part of LoveCentria. It just might be my favorite section.

As a bonus to your membership, you get access to Men’s Forte, an online magazine full of sexual information (not to mention the streaming XXX videos). You also get 12 bonus E-books dealing with things like kissing, controlling ejaculation, g-spot orgasms, even anal sex. And don’t forget about the Member’s Forum. This is where you can ask all the questions you want and find lots of answers from other members.

All in all, this site provides a good return on your investment. It is definitely worth the price for the lifetime membership. And you can have actual DVDs of the content mailed to you. You can even get a one day pass to check it all out. I’m sure you will learn more than a few things from this site. It’s a good one. And while you’ll have to look elsewhere for information on dominance, dirty talk, and emotional and mental stimulation, there is a ton of information to improve your physical bedroom skills. If you combined the skills you will learn from LoveCentria with what David Shade has to offer, you’d be able to give her pleasure beyond her wildest dreams. Whether you’re new to sex and want to know how to please your woman physically or you’re already a bedroom master looking to further develop your physical technique, I recommend you check it out.





Source by CJ Romero