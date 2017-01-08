Best Budget Tablets Under $120 With 4 STAR Reviews

So it’s May, and your looking for the best budget tablets you can find online. Well you’re in luck, listed below are 2 tablets worth $120 and below! I’m an Android Fan so for all you Apple Fan’s I’m not hating but I haven’t found any iPads for under $120 unless they’re used and scratched up.

Now the main thing about Android tablets you really need to be careful, Not all tablets come with the Google Play Store, The manufacturer needs to be Google Certified for that model in order to use the Google Play Store. You can find plenty of tablets under 100 bucks but be wary because they won’t mention that it can’t handle all the apps that your use to using and that you have to get it from there app store. Sure it’s nice to get a tablet for under 100 that’s Android 4.0 ICE CREAM SANDWICH but if it crashes all the time when your in the middle of playing Ninja Fruit or Angry Birds is it really worth it? I’m not sure about everyone else but when i buy a tablet either it be an Android or an iPad I expect to get apps that work not crash all the time.

When it come’s to the best tablet for the money, I’ll start off with AGPTEK, Why AGPTEK? Well first of all I own 3 of them for my kids so I already know they work, Also AGPTEK does come with GOOGLE PLAY STORE. It has a simple and fashion design for high quality life, 5 point capacitive touch screen for easy operation, 7 inch TFT display for beautiful pictures,Build-in GPU (2D/3D graphic processor unit),support 3D game perfectly. It also has been rated between 3-4 STARS by Amazon’s verified customers that have bought this tablet, I always read the comments from customers before i buy a product online. Of course you will see a few negatives but you will also see negatives on high end products as well.The price tag? $95

The next best tablet I would recommend is a little bit more pricey but you get double the RAM speed (1 Gig) which always helps out on performance of the tablet. The COBY MID7065-8, Now when you try and look at different Coby models make sure you look at all the features because a few of them don’t come with the GOOGLE PLAY STORE, But the model I will be talking about does. Remember tablets need to be Goolge Certified in order to put the Play Store on there product. This model features: Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, 7.0 inches Display, High-speed 1.2 GHz dual-core processor, 8 GB Flash Memory, 1 GB RAM Memory. Pre-Installed Apps: Google Play Store, YouTube, Gmail, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Search, Cloudlink, OfficeSuite, AccuWeather, eMusic, Gtalk, Google+, Kindle E-reader and more. This tablet is pretty good for the money you put down for it and it has a lot more features that I didn’t mention. The tablet has also been given a rating between 4-5 STARS from the Amazon community.

What is the best tablet on the market today? That's a whole new article for that question.





