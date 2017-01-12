Benefits of Mental Maths for Children

Developing an interest in mental maths for your child at an early age will help him become good at mathematics. The child learns to add, subtract, divide, multiply and many other math applications.

The child will also become more alert and with a high problem solving capability both in class and in school. Doing maths mentally also helps your child have a sharp memory and concentrate more. The child also becomes more observant with the things surrounding him/her. They become more confident with themselves especially after winning in a maths contest at school and overcome any fear of mathematics they may have.

Parents should remember that if the child practices more, the child becomes more accurate and faster. Therefore, parents should consider enrolling them in mental maths training programs. Experts’ advice that the best time to start the training is between 6 to 15 years of age. With training programs, there are different stages that the child goes through as he or she progresses. The first stage is where the basic things are taught, then the advanced stages where the child learns algebra, geometry and even competing with calculators among many others. In the training program, the child also socializes with others and makes friends, which is also very healthy for children. The aim of many mental maths training is to teach the child not to rely very much on calculators and any other electronic gadgets that are used for calculating. Using your brain cannot compete with any machine in the world.

By doing maths mentally, the child is able to do well in other subjects since he has better reasoning capability and sharp thinking. The child’s stimulates the use of both the right part of the brain as well as the left. The left part of the brain deals with the logical, rational, objective, verbal and language while the right part deals with the subjective, non-verbal, rhythm, intuition and holistic functions.

Children also develop a sense of discipline since they are supposed to practice on their own for some few minutes some of the maths calculations that they have been taught.

Enroll your child today and help him shape his future in the right way.





Source by David Noviak