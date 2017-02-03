Beauty Umbrellas – What Options Are There?

There is no reason as to why you should be stuck to the traditional dull solid colored umbrellas when you can actually go for beauty umbrellas that are striking and fun to carry around. These umbrellas add a splash of color to your look and you can actually have the complementing your outfit and keeping your stylish look up there.

Beauty umbrellas are not your usual umbrellas, but are rather designed with fashion in mind for style conscious customers. Umbrella suppliers are now offering chic, elegant umbrella designs that are fun to carry around and use even by the younger customers who hate the hustle of having to use or carry an umbrella. When you have an umbrella that matches your style, you will definitely love using it and even tagging it long with you when you step out. There are a number of options when it comes to the beauty umbrellas and you can also have your umbrellas custom printed and designed to suit your preferences.

Materials – Polyester and nylon remain to be some of the most popular materials even for umbrellas. However, some of the most striking are transparent plastic and also pongee fabrics that come in dark or matte colors. The material you choose will of course determine the overall appearance of the umbrella and the qualities it has as far as protection goes. Consider the pros and cons of each so you select a material that serves your style preferences, but also serves protection purposes as you find appropriate.

Shapes – Beauty umbrellas go beyond the usual round shape. You can find anything from square to heart shapes when shopping for the umbrellas. Some even take animal and fruit shapes when folded so you can keep eyes guessing as you carry the umbrellas around. There is really no limit as to what canopy shape you can have with a beauty umbrella and you can select from the wide variety of shapes or have your own unique one made especially for you.

Patterns – You can find solid colored beauty umbrellas, but the fact is that most come in striking patterns. You can choose from dainty prints, floral prints and even animal prints depending on your own personal preferences. Plaid check patterns and image designs are some of the other options you will find. The patterns used on beauty umbrellas are fresh and trendy and can take any form to match your style preferences.

Colors – Yes, you can dark toned beauty umbrellas, but usually they are made in bright attractive colors. The chic colors of beauty umbrellas can vary from cute pastels to glamorous metallic. Whether you like cool or warm colors, you will find cute umbrellas that you will just love using. The brighter the umbrellas and the striking the patterns the more attractive they are. Therefore, if it is attention that you are looking for and want to stand out from the crowd, you can be as extreme as you wish when selecting your umbrella colors.





Source by Satvik Mittal