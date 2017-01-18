Bad First Date Signs That Are Really Good

So your on your first date, and it’s going terribly. Or is it really? Turns out that it’s only a matter of perspective. The same things that are making your date a flop could actually signal something much better. Keep reading for some signs that your ruined date it anything but.

Not Your Type

So you’ve seen your new dates photos online but when you meet in person, you realize they are so not your type. If you’re thinking “Next!”, think again. Remember that there are thousands of happy couples who are not each others types. Ruling someone out simply because they don’t meet your visual standards is cutting yourself off from a world of possibilities.

If you don’t think your date is your type, try redefining your “type” into terms of someones personality and how they make you feel, instead of how they look. Doing this can broaden your dating horizons hugely. As long as you can at least finish the date, you can live in the moment and give love a chance.

Nervousness

You’ve begun your date and can’t help but notice your dates nervousness. Their hands are shaking, voice is trembling, and they are sweating buckets. This might make you think there is something seriously wrong with this person, and you may not want to date them again.

Extreme nervousness doesn’t have to mean bad things. It could mean that this person really likes you. Give them a second chance and they will probably be more relaxed.

Arguing

You and your date are having a normal conversation and getting to know each other, when you all of a sudden have a conflict of opinion. This begins as a simple disagreement, but soon escalates into a full-fledged fight. No matter what you are arguing about, fighting never feels good on a first date. But arguing on a first date can be very good sign. Fighting can mean that there is passion between you. the sparks may not be flying in the way you were hoping, but they’re flying none the less.

Arguing usually leads to interesting conversation, so the next time you’re in a heated argument with a date, embrace your differences. Agree to disagree, then move onto things you have in common.

Interviewing

If your date spends the whole night drilling questions at you trying to learn your life story, it could mean they are interested in you and are trying too hard.

If your date is drilling you, try to turn it around and ask them some questions, that way, it won’t seem as one-sided. If you have a second date, try a movie, that way you won’t have to talk the whole time.

Missing Kiss

If your date doesn’t offer you a good-night kiss, it doesn’t always mean you’re not liked. A missing kiss can often be a sign of respect, they may be waiting for the perfect moment.

In the absence of a kiss, think of other signs of attraction. If your date is making eye contact, and giving you undivided attention, chances are, they are interested in you. Hang in there and you will be smooching in no time!





Source by Sam Connolly