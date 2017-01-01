Avoid Timeshare Resale Companies

Timeshares are a tricky thing. At first, they seem like such a great purchase. Who wouldn’t want to reserve a few weeks at a vacation condo by splitting the cost with hundreds of other buyers?

Unfortunately, like most things in life, there’s a catch. When you consider the hefty initial payment, consistently rising maintenance fees, and special assessments that blindside owners, timeshare ownership far exceeds the cost of conventional vacations. These fees are so outlandish due, in large part, to the fact that the resort’s marketing campaigns are responsible for nearly 50% of the final timeshare price. These wildly aggressive strategies lead to a huge mark-up in your costs.

On top of the costs associated with owning a timeshare, it’s important to remember that they can also be extremely expensive to sell. Most resale agencies require a significant upfront sum to list your property, and they continue to charge monthly fees until your timeshare sells. Overall, listing your timeshare will cost you thousands, and they rarely sell, even after your financial commitment.

Of course, timeshares rarely sell due to a number of factors, not the least of which is that the reseller has little motivation to do so as long as their clients continue to line their pockets. Coupled with the fact that a large number of these companies are nothing more than fronts for scam artists, timeshare resale companies simply aren’t the way to go. Usually, people only turn to them when they’re desperate to dispose of their contract, only to lose hundreds, if not thousands, more in the process. In fact, according to The South Florida Sun-Sentinel, complaints about timeshare resale companies doubled in 2009 to become the most frequent complaint reported to the state’s Attorney General.

These fraudulent companies do an excellent job of disguising their true nature, so here are a few suggestions to help you determine the soundness of the company:

• Verify the business’ physical address: This is a surefire way to determine the validity of the business.

• Do your research: A simple way to ascertain the legitimacy of the company in question is to contact the Better Business Bureau and the state Attorney general.

• Look for the guarantee: If the reseller doesn’t offer a full and guaranteed money-back refund of your money if you aren’t satisfied with their service, DO NOT COMMIT to anything in writing!!

Considering the many drawbacks of listing agencies and the fact that many of them are illegitimate, I strongly urge you not to enlist their help. The surest way to avoid being scammed by a resale company is to not seek out their assistance in the first place. But there is an expedient, affordable, and sensible way to end your timeshare ownership.

The best option for timeshare owners who are looking to dispose of their timeshare contract is to enlist the help of Newton Group Transfers for a guaranteed exit from your timeshare. Unlike resellers, we offer the following features to keep you confident and informed throughout the process:

• All pertinent information is documented in writing.

• An immaculate track record that can be referenced and verified via the Better Business Bureau.

• A swift transfer of your timeshare property with a nominal, one-time fee.

• Every detail of the terms and conditions of the service offered.

• 100% money-back guarantee to successfully complete your transfer in a timely fashion.

We urge you to be diligent in your search for an efficient and expedient timeshare exit solution. We realize that most timeshare owners have dealt with less that reputable individuals and organizations in the past, and we understand the hesitation to move forward with an exit solution that requests an upfront fee. However, the bullets above speak volumes about our credibility and our honest commitment to our customers.





Source by Kyle Matthew McCarthy