Avis Rent a Car – Franchise Review

Avis Rent a Car is the largest and leading company in the car rental industry serving its valued customers with almost 4,000 rental locations in approximately 150 countries including United States, Australia, Canada, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, New Zealand, Latin America, Argentina and the Caribbean. Avis Rent a Car is owned and operated as a subsidiary of the Avis Budget Group, Inc. The company owns about 1,275 of its locations, while franchisees operate the rest.

Together with Budget Rent a Car System, its sister company, Avis Rent a Car owns more than 310,000 top quality vehicles. The company target is to cater and meet the business travelers’ needs that account for 60% of Avis’ domestic revenue, with leisure renters comprising the rest. It has concentrated on airport rental locations. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Avis Budget Group, which has marketing agreements with UK-based Avis Europe, a separately owned company with operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia.

It has been known and recognized throughout its history for its quality service. Because of the company’s achievements in customer service and loyalty, Avis was ranked among the top brands of 2008 in the Customer Loyalty Engagement Index. They offer a range of vehicle amenities such as On-Star navigation and an emergency response system. In addition, XM Satellite Radio is free of charge in all equipped vehicles.

Avis is open for an extension of its successful global team (not a franchise). The company is giving a tremendous opportunity to supervise all aspects of an Avis off-airport location, impact our customers’ service experience, and supplement you bottom line. You will be an independent operator, responsible for the growth and success of an Avis location. You will be hiring your own employees, market your operation, and promote the world-renowned Avis “We Try Harder” values. There’s no need to make an initial major investment, and no limit to how much revenue you could generate.

Source by Thomas E White