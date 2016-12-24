Authentic Vs Replica: 5 Points to Consider on Designer Products

Everyone loves fashion. The subject of authentic vs. replica is all around us. On designer clothing, designer handbags, designer shoes, designer perfumes and almost any other designer product that is on the market today. Therefore, what is it that should you consider, when you compare authentic vs. replica? Is it price? Is it quality? Is it…? Is it…? Is it…? Well, consider these 5 points and know that you, and only you, the consumer, make the market of authentic vs. replica.

– First: What is the definition of authentic, and replica?



Definition of authentic products is not false or copied. It is a product that is genuine and original. Definition of replica products is a false and copied. It is a product that is not genuine or original.

– Second: What is the main difference between authentic products and replica products?



Their main argument of a replica retailer is that the main difference between authentic products vs. replica, depends on your supplier. Authentic products are created by the designer and distributed by his/her company. Their products carry their own design, their high quality standards, and of course their own logo. Their products will only reach the market if they pass these high quality standards. On the other hand, exact replica products (illegal) do not have their own design, or their own logo. Their products are exact copies of the original. They use the authentic designers’ logo and design to create their own products. This however is illegal and violates intellectual property and copyright laws. Owning more than one is considered trafficking. You do not want to be part of this illegal activity.

– Third: How do these replica products getting sold on the market if they are illegal?



Mass producers of replica products copy the form, fabric and basic shape of the original, but they would not include any trademarks of the original designer product. They will however, include the replica designer name clearly. Or they will pay for permission to use the base line of the designer. This way all parties are protected.

– Fourth: How can someone differentiate an authentic product vs. replica?



Authentic products as mention before must pass an extensive high quality standards. Designer products are always made with high quality materials and in detail. There is no floss or any inconsistencies with a product. Replica products usually use lower quality materials and they are not as detail. Some inconsistencies will be noticed within the same product line.

– Fifth: Why is a huge difference in price between authentic and replica products?



Authentic products always carry a premium price for a reason. The materials and time used to produce an authentic product is much greater than a replica one. Detail on the product always takes time. Authentic designer product is guaranteed to last much greater than a replica normal wear and tear or use. High quality materials always last longer than inferior. Remember the saying you got what you pay? This holds true here when you compare authentic vs. replica.

After considering these 5 main points you can decide as to whether you are truly interested in an authentic or replica product. Do you want to be part of the replica market? No doubt replica products are cheap. (Cheap in material quality, cheap in production, and definitely cheap in price.) With today’s technology though, you have an advantage to save on authentic designer products. It’s called internet. Many internet retailers do not have the expense of a mortal and brick stores. Their overhead expense is at minimum, therefore they could provide you with authentic designer products at fraction of the retail cost. You could buy top fashion, top quality authentic designer products online and save up to 80% of retail price. Either way, you as a buyer you create the market for authentic or replica products. It is your call. Just be careful not to be part of an illegal activity.





Source by Pete Kyprianou