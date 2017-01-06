Ashley Victory Chocolate 50700 Sofa Sectional Review

Buying a new living room sofa is a major household purchase. That’s why when you do make a purchase, you want to do it right. The surest method of making sure you have made a successful purchase is by buying the finest product. When it comes to sofas it is difficult to beat the Ashley Furniture Victory Chocolate 50700 Sofa Sectional. This sectional by Ashley Furniture provides you with everything you could desire in a sofa: style, comfort, and durability.

The Ashley Victory Chocolate Sectional is at the peak of modern styling. This is a two-piece L-sectional consisting of a sofa section and a corner chaise section. From the floor up, the sofa starts with short and wide square wooden legs, allowing just enough clearance to stash a book or lose the remote control under. Despite this horrifying possibility, the separation from the floor is more of a boon than a bane when it comes to style.

The bottom portion of the sections, the backs, and arms are made of a rich, dark chocolate faux leather. On top of this, are the thick seat cushions covered in plush, ultra-soft corduroy-style fabric of a slightly lighter tone. Finally, the sofa is topped with ten overstuffed pillows, half the same tone as the cushions and the other half a creamy off-white.

The comfort of the Ashley Furniture Victory Chocolate 50700 Sofa Sectional is unmatched. The springs in the bottom layer perfectly enhance the seat cushions, which are neither too soft nor too firm. The overstuffed pillow system allows each person to adjust and fine-tune their seat as needed. This sectional comes in two configurations, LAF and RAF, so you can get the chaise section on either side of the sofa, depending on your room and whichever configuration you find the most comfortable. The corner chaise measures 44″ wide x 75″ deep x 38″ high and the sofa section is 82″ wide x 39″ deep x 38″ high. This gives you a choice on how you would like to relax: sitting upright or lounging with your legs up.

The Ashley Furniture Victory Chocolate 50700 Sofa Sectional is extremely durable. The stitching is strong and will not fray or come unstitched. If, by chance, you happen to soil the cushions or the pillows they use zippered covers so they can be easily removed and washed by hand or dry cleaned. The frames have also been rigorously tested to conform to GSA government standards. The corners use three-way connections using glue, blocks, and staples, while the spring rails are made from 7/8″ hardwood. In addition, the cushion fabric and faux leather have been tested for wear-resistance, meeting AHMA standards. The cushion core foam is also wrapped in low-melt fiber for added comfort and safety.





