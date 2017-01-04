Are Sleeve Tattoo Designs Right For You?

A skilled and talented tattoo artist can make your tattoo into a work of art. With your skin as the canvas, it is important to choose a design that you will be proud to display for the rest of your life.

The Pros And Cons Of A Tattoo Sleeve Design

The beauty of a tattoo is that it can be placed anywhere that you have skin. This gives you many choices for your tattoo. One of the most popular choices is a tattoo sleeve.

A tattoo sleeve is a design, or series of designs, that covers a large part of your body, with very little blank skin showing. Your sleeve tattoo design is up to you, but it is usually comprised of objects, designs, and patterns.

Because of the name, a tattoo sleeve is most often found on the arms. There are three basic kinds of sleeves, as well. The full sleeve covers the whole arm, from the shoulder to the wrist. The half sleeve starts at the shoulder and ends at the elbow. Finally, a quarter sleeve extends from the shoulder to the bicep.

A tattoo sleeve can be on the leg, as well. In this case, the basic kinds would extend to the ankle, the knee, and the thigh, respectively. The only requirement for a tattoo sleeve design is that is wraps around the entire arm or leg.

If planned correctly, a tattoo sleeve can be a beautiful work of art that you can display anywhere, at any time. You can search through several great sleeve tattoo ideas to find the right one, or create your own. A sleeve tattoo gallery can give you suggestions, but it is ultimately your decision. Some will get a religious sleeve tattoo , while others will choose something that looks good to them. Just make sure that you do not rush when planning your tattoo sleeve. Poor planning can turn a work of art into a jumbled mess.

Another thing that many of us must consider when planning a tattoo sleeve is cost. Sleeve tattoo designs are not cheap. It will take a great deal of work to get your sleeve completed, and most likely several sessions. With a more unique or intricate design, you should expect to pay more, because it will take longer. Depending on the design, it could cost anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars, so be prepared.

Because tattoo sleeves are so large, and often detailed, you will spend a great deal of time with your artist. A full sleeve can take upwards of twenty hours to complete. Sessions are usually an hour long, so there is a good chance that you will be going back to your artist over twenty times before your sleeve is finally complete.

Because of this, and many other reasons, you must be absolutely sure of what you want before you begin. You should never rush into a tattoo sleeve. Aside from the time and expense, which is considerable, there is a great deal of planning that needs to go into the design. If you have chosen a good artist, he will be able to help you put together a design that you will be proud of.





Source by Terry Daniels