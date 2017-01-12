Are Electric Scooters For Kids Safe?

Kids love to ride and “travel” with their own transportation. They enjoy traveling with a little speed to recreate a fast “race car” in their minds. And, of course, speed is one of the main concerns for parents these days, as it is one of the factors for accidents.

Many parents usually look to bikes as their gift of choice instead of electric scooters in order to limit the child’s speed to just their pedaling ability. While bicycles may be a great form of exercise, most kids want something that is more inclined to fun rather than physical effort.

An Overview of Electric Scooters for Kids

There is no doubt that electric scooters for kids are indeed more enjoyable than riding standard bicycles because their real power lies in the batteries. Not only that, but electric scooters are very stylish, and come in a variety of appealing colors and shapes that can make any kid look cool.

Some of the electric scooters resemble real motorbikes and sometimes even SUVs, making kids feel more grown up. Electric scooters are quite affordable too for as little as $120 to around $300 for the high-end scooters.

Most electric scooters for kids are easy to assemble and come complete with all the different lights that you see in standard electric scooters. They come with chargers that allow anywhere from 45 minutes to 4 hours of riding time before another charge cycle is needed.

Safety Concerns for Electric Scooters for Kids

The real question though is whether electric scooters are safe. Surprisingly, scooters are very much safe as long as the parents or guardians ensure proper safety measures. If you think riding a bike is safe, then electric scooters are just as safe as they have similarities in safety rules. Scooters may even be safer than bikes since they are usually made of tough plastic materials and the child doesn’t need to make many physical movements that can cause possible injury. No need to worry about prolonged usage because the battery time is limited and doesn’t allow the child to go too far.

All the general safety measures should be taken seriously to ensure that kids do not go through any bad moments with their electric scooters. This includes the basics like being properly equipped with a helmet, kneepads, elbow pads, and sturdy shoes. When choosing an electric scooter, make sure it isn’t too big for the child. Have your child give it a test run and observe if his or her feet is touching the ground so that he or she can maintain balance.

Scooters are built for traveling in flat surfaces. It is best to never have your kids take them on the road in traffic or at night. Keep them within your range of supervision and things should be fine. It is also smart to check with the local authorities for any local laws and restrictions regarding scooters in general.

Electric scooters for kids are both safe and fun and are far better gifts than regular bicycles. They are quite inexpensive and will bring a big smile to any kid’s face. Just keep all of the safety measures in check and your scooter will produce hours and hours of fun.





