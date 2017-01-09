Are Bose 601 Speakers Really the Best?

For anyone who loves music and crisp, clear sound, the name Bose probably means much more than “speaker company”. In fact, Bose has long been known to produce the best speakers on the market. The revolutionary technology that Bose speakers use started in their 601 series, and more than 20 years later that product still stands up against some of the best sound engineering in the world. But are they really the best speakers ever? Well, the short answer is yes, and no.

In 1982 when they were first released to the market, Bose 601 speakers were cutting edge technology, providing the most crystal clear sound and smooth base available. While the series is discontinued, the quality of these speakers puts most widely available brands to shame. Their durability is unquestionable, with many of the original models still in perfect working order. And although they are highly sought after, there are many places online where you can bid on or purchase these beautiful vintage models. The directional technology incorporated into these speakers means that they will stand up against much of today’s competition. And with the crystal clear sound, durability, and revolutionary sound disbursement features, these were a truly unique offering in the marketplace.

However, there are some down-sides to the Bose 601 series speakers. First, this system will require a quality amplifier to work properly. You’ll never be able to hear the full potential of these speakers without it. Second, if you plan on using these speakers with a surround sound system, you’ll need to purchase other Bose products to make it work, including the VSC-10 center channel, and a pair of Bose 161 speakers. Third, some say that while the cases were very attractive and modern in 1982, they light cherry or graphite grey finishes don’t work as well with today’s home décor, so you may need to paint the cabinets to suit your taste. Finally, while they are widely available online at auction sites like eBay, they are still not “common” and therefore can be a bit pricey, when you add in shipping costs and any fees (if you are importing them to or from another country.

All in all, if you can find a set of Bose601 Series speakers, you might go through a little bit more trouble to find them than just going to your local electronics store – but the reason for their lasting popularity will be obvious the minute you switch on the power!





Source by Shawn Parker