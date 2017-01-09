All About the Gregory Forester Backpack

Find great deals and discounts on all sorts of camping gear and equipment like the Gregory Forester Backpack. Wayne Gregory designed his first backpack as part of a boy scout project. Since then he has been noted for innovation, ergonomic design, and an eye for quality. One of the many great developments Gregory backpacks have is the Gregory Active Suspension System because it combines the load support of an external pack with the flexibility and comfort of an internal pack.

The Forester Backpack is an overnight pack for carrying up to 40 pounds. The top, front and bottom openings keep your gear organized and accessible. It features YKK water resistant top pocket zipper is horseshoe shaped for easy access to the pocket’s contents, mesh side pockets store a water bottle and other essentials while hiking to the camp, 210 d “double box” Cordura® nylon is lightweight and durable and Shelter·Rite® bottom is waterproof and virtually tearproof.

This Gregory backpack weighs aprox. 4-5 lbs and comes in Lichen or Formula Red color. Some of the suspension features of this backpack gear include auto-cant harness system that rotates the shoulder harness angle to match your shoulder slope and neck width, dual-density Wilderness Waistbelt is precurved to eliminate wrinkles, escape harness is contoured to wrap comfortably over the shoulders and around the chest and a Flo-Form molded back panel makes this pack comfortable and has molded ventilation channels.

