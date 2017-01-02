All About Highgrove Beds and Mattresses

Highgrove mattresses consist of more than 60 models ranging from coil springs to the latest pocket latex. All the mattresses are manufactured keeping in mind the difference in shape, size and weight of consumers. A good balance for those ideal sleeping positions can only be achieved with a perfectly balanced mattress. Highgrove maintains a strict rule in their production unit to assure that all their mattresses are produced in accordance with the required balance.

Latex Collection

All natural latex is sourced from Belgium, which is one of the leading producers of the finest quality latex. Under this collection there is Euphoria, Celeste, Aspire and Galaxy. This range is made from bamboo yarn which is stronger, softer and more absorbent then cotton. Its features are anti-bacterial, anti-bug, anti-fungal, eco- friendly, hypoallergenic, firm support, pocket sprung, natural latex, non-turn, firm side support and stretchable fabric.

Pocket Collection

The number of individual pocket springs range from 1000 to 3000, all in single rows to provide an evenly supported surface. The Merino, Hilton, Knightsbridge, Utopia, Sheraton and Vicuna all feature micro-quilted knitted fabric, polyester fillings, stretchable fabric, medium support and hand stitched border.

Contract Collection

This collection is available in bonnell or pocket sprung to cater to every individual need. Balmoral and Oxford models are ideal for care homes and hotels. Its features include soft quilted cotton cover, zip and link options, drawers and slide store as extras and reversible type of mattress. The Majestic and Maestro models are suitable for hospitals. They come with semi-orthopaedic mattress with a waterproof cover and features side wire for double strength, airy and breathable material, choice of castors or wooden legs and a reversible mattress.

Bonnell Collection

There are 6 models in this collection including Ecoshield, Falcon, Super Ortho, Liberty, Ortho Gold and Langham. This range features 2 way micro-quilted stretchable fabric, double layers of fillings, medium to firm support, reversible mattress, link bars, castors, luxurious layers of upholstery and full orthopaedic support mattress.

Eco Collection

Ecoshield, Vicuna, Carlton, Utopia and Panache form the Eco collection. Superior quality pocket springs starting from 1000 to 3000 comes with this range. These quality mattresses come with luxurious cashmere stretchable fabric, natural fillings of pure lamb’s wool and silk, hand tufted with soft woollen tufts, hand stitched borders, soft to medium support and a choice of cotton viscose cover or stretchable knitted cover.

Memory Foam Collection

The memory foam used in the mattresses is sourced from highly reputed suppliers promising the best quality and comfort. The models that come with this collection are Dual season, Health guard, Thermocool, Rapture, Elegance and Paradise. Key features include quality Eco friendly knitted cover, Non-turn pillow top effect mattress, layers of viscose elastic memory foam and hollow fibre natural yarn with UV and chlorine-resistant properties.

Edge Guard Collection

The Edge Guard System is a unique design where foam strips are placed in and around the pocket springs to add and increase support in the critical areas of the mattress. The four models of the edge guard collection are Euphoria, Aspire, Desire and Allure. All the mattresses come with a choice of soft to medium Support, non-turn, mixture of memory foam and pocket spring and superior stretchable fabric.





