Aion Kinah Guide – How to Make Easy Kinah With a Low Level Asmodian

When I reached level 20 with my Asmodian Assassin, I started working with an Aion Kinah guide as the prices for the stigmas I needed were outrageous. Since I had butterflies in my pockets, this guide seemed to be a good idea to help me find solutions for my needs of Kinah. Here’s what I’ve learned.

This Aion Kinah guide not only that showed me how to get the money for whatever I needed, it also revealed to me quite a few Kinah making methods and spots to farm even with a low level character. Therefore, I’m going to show here, a good farming spot for a level 20 Asmodian.

This is what you need to do:

Go to Morheim Snow Fields, the northern area of Morheim. The mobs you’ll be looking for are the Wailing Tayga, levels between 21-22. They are tiger like creatures, pretty easy to kill even if your character is level 19 or so. They drop the Gladiator Stigma for Advanced Dual Wielding Rank I, and the Sorcerer Stigma for Curse of Roots Rank I. These can be sold for pretty high prices. On my server, the one for Gladiator is around 100k Kinah and the one for Sorcerer can be sold for over 500k. Not bad for a level 20 lowbie, huh?

Also, by selling the junk loot to the vendors you will get a plus of a few thousands, good enough to cover the costs of your next travels or consumables.

As I said, this Aion Kinah guide has shown me many aspects of Kinah making in Aion Online, including a few advanced methods for high levels.





Source by Karl Weber