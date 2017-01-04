Age of Conan Guide – Level 80 Dark Templar PVP Build and Review

The level 80 PVP spec’ed DT

General comments on leveling:

While I made this guide, The Dark Templar (DT) seemed a little “gimped” from levels 1-25, able to handle his own, but not much more. From level 25 to 45 you will notice that the Dark Templar (DT) starts to come into his own strength, in this area you should be able to easily handle 3-4 mobs your level or 2-3 mobs a level above you. (This is with minimal downtime) From 45 to 65 the DT really becomes strong; anything your own level becomes a waste of time. Above 65 mobs even 3-4 levels above you are fair hunting game as long as you do not pull too many. You will find that more then other classes the DT becomes very dependent on properly placed feat points, even more then actual gear. The DT also seems to be a “late bloomer”, not really coming into his own strength until 65+.

Skill points:

Bandaging and Fast Healing I have at 500. This seems to work fine with getting HP up between fights.

Recovery and fast Recovery I also have at 500. Stamina is the primary problem with DT’s when leveling solo. You might even consider taking 100 points from bandaging and 100 points from Fast Recovery and putting them into Recovery and Fast recovery.

I have 200 in Endurance and 200 into Run Speed. These were both used until I bought a mount. For end game PvP, you may wish to put 400-500 into run speed. (You DO NOT use sprint in end game PvP, unless you are happy with popping stam pots.)

Climbing has 450 only because of a climb point in Aztel’s Approach. (There is a shortcut there that you need to climb in order to use it)

Hiding has zero as this skill is not needed at all, in end game PvP you want others to see you, in order to come after you instead of the healers and nukers.

Perception has zero as I simply did not have enough points to place here. If you are going to use perception you will need to have this capped at 80 to be used effectively, and with a DT you cannot afford to do this.

Taunt has zero as this is not a PvE build.

I do have 152 points left over, however I am saving these in case there is a climb point in a raid/group dungeon that has a 600 point requirement. If this turns out not to be a concern, it will go into run speed.

The Feats:

Trained Feats

Blighted Touch5/5

Blighted Soul5/5

Dark Hand5/5

Devouring Blood Frenzy3/3

Devourer’s Might5/5

Incinerate Ether1/1

Dissipate Ether3/3

Dread Lord1/1

Combo – Mind Wrack1/1

Hexer’s Might5/5

Touch of Death5/5

Combo – Mind Shatter1/1

Unholy Strength5/5

Dread Shadow1/1

Devouring Touch5/5

Spell – Covenant of Arms5/5

Vigor Leech5/5

Curse of Gwahlur5/5

Ether Leech1/1

Corrupt Weapon2/2

Approach of Death1/1

Improved Soul Covenants1/1

Spell – Soul Barrier1/3

Recovery5/5

Improved Frenzy Stance2/5

General:

I did have some reservations about putting any points at all in this tree. As such I only put 5 in recovery, since the Regen is half decent for the 5 points. The 2 points in improved frenzy stance are “left overs” that I did not see a better place for. The rest of the tree seems mostly for defense with the exception of Sustained Rage, which I did not have enough points to get. Remember this is a PvP build, NOT a PvE or raid build. In PvP you are not a prime target, healers and nukers are, and as such you can sometimes afford to be in frenzy stance to take down the enemy healers and nukers.

Desecration:

Devouring Touch 5 points: This beginning tree skill adds to your lifetap.

This beginning tree skill adds to your lifetap. Covenant of Arms 5 points: This, IMO, is the best Covenant to run for DPS.

This, IMO, is the best Covenant to run for DPS. Vigor Leech 5 points: This is not an optional skill, the bane of a DT is stamina, and this stamina leech is a must have for PvE and PvP. This also leads to Ether Leech.

This is not an optional skill, the bane of a DT is stamina, and this stamina leech is a must have for PvE and PvP. This also leads to Ether Leech. Talisman Mastery 0 points: I have not found a single decent talisman, and losing the shield does not seem to be intelligent.

I have not found a single decent talisman, and losing the shield does not seem to be intelligent. Curse of Gwahlur 5 points: Decent skill that gives you health, causes damage, and seems to proc decently.

Decent skill that gives you health, causes damage, and seems to proc decently. Ether Leech 1 point: Only 1 point here is awesome for a mana leech. (Note I do have Soul Barrier)

Only 1 point here is awesome for a mana leech. (Note I do have Soul Barrier) Corrupt Weapon: 2 points: A little disappointed here as it does not do much damage and it does not proc much, however I was forced to place 2 points to get the later Soul Barrier)

A little disappointed here as it does not do much damage and it does not proc much, however I was forced to place 2 points to get the later Soul Barrier) Improved Dread Fury 0 points: I cannot even cast a basic buff of this as I get an error that a more powerful spell is currently in effect.(Covenant of Arms) So there was no need to waste points here, I use Aura of Infusion which is awesome for survivability.

I cannot even cast a basic buff of this as I get an error that a more powerful spell is currently in effect.(Covenant of Arms) So there was no need to waste points here, I use Aura of Infusion which is awesome for survivability. Approach of Death 1 point: Only 1 point needed here, I do notice it once in a while, not a huge benefit though.

Only 1 point needed here, I do notice it once in a while, not a huge benefit though. Improved Martyrdom 0 points: I am not a healer, although this does do a good boost to health, I did not wish to spend the points in this.

I am not a healer, although this does do a good boost to health, I did not wish to spend the points in this. Improved Soul Covenants: 1 point: Awesome skill for only 1 point, it is supposed to raise the proc % of the covenant itself.

1 point: Awesome skill for only 1 point, it is supposed to raise the proc % of the covenant itself. Soul Barrier 1 point: This is a controversial skill, when you cast this (Lasts 20 seconds) damage is applied to your mana pool before your actual health pool. If you do have time to cast it, it is an awesome spell. The only bad thing is the cast time, if you get jumped you do not have time to use it, however if your group is initializing the PvP, this is a very nasty bonus. Note that I did take the two stuns in the other tree, using one of them does give me time to cast it in solo PvP, and popping a mana pot works wonders while under its effects.

Depravity:

Blighted Touch 5 points: Awesome feat adds DPS and procs decently.

Awesome feat adds DPS and procs decently. Blighted Soul 5 points: Basically makes Blighted touch an AOE; however the other skill in the tree is useless.

Basically makes Blighted touch an AOE; however the other skill in the tree is useless. Crystallized Ether 0 points: Total waste, the only time you use mana is to buff, even if you have Soul Barrier, the shield will drop faster then this skill will replenish it, use a mana pot instead.

Total waste, the only time you use mana is to buff, even if you have Soul Barrier, the shield will drop faster then this skill will replenish it, use a mana pot instead. Dark Hand 5 points: Basic DPS add to your melee weps.

Basic DPS add to your melee weps. Devouring Blood Frenzy 3 points: Since I do often hit frenzy prepping for PvP this seemed to be a decent investment of 3 points. I have not noticed a significant difference so I may investigate this more in the future. It is supposed to give you some health while in frenzy stance.

Since I do often hit frenzy prepping for PvP this seemed to be a decent investment of 3 points. I have not noticed a significant difference so I may investigate this more in the future. It is supposed to give you some health while in frenzy stance. Consuming Bulwark 0 points: I do not do defensive stance in PvP so this is a waste.

I do not do defensive stance in PvP so this is a waste. Pact of Malacodor 0 points: Since I already frenzy I did not want to take a large health hit to cause more damage.

Since I already frenzy I did not want to take a large health hit to cause more damage. Devourer’s Might 5 points: DPS boost to an already powerful combo, I had no problem spending the 5 points here.

DPS boost to an already powerful combo, I had no problem spending the 5 points here. Dark Burden 0 points: I originally had this feat, however you had to be very close and I simply did not seem to have time to use it in PvP. As a tank class I am chasing healers and casters, I can stun them. Even if I am stuck chasing them, what good is a healer/nuker to the enemy team if they are constantly running?

I originally had this feat, however you had to be very close and I simply did not seem to have time to use it in PvP. As a tank class I am chasing healers and casters, I can stun them. Even if I am stuck chasing them, what good is a healer/nuker to the enemy team if they are constantly running? Dissipate Ether 3 points: Needed this to cause double damage with incinerate ether. (Mana and HP)

Needed this to cause double damage with incinerate ether. (Mana and HP) Incinerate Ether 1 point: 1 point to double damage? Heck yeah.

1 point to double damage? Heck yeah. Vile Soul 0 points: I have quite a few reservations about Sadism with a DT, the PBAOE is only double digit damage when it procs, almost useless in the fast pace PvP battles.

I have quite a few reservations about Sadism with a DT, the PBAOE is only double digit damage when it procs, almost useless in the fast pace PvP battles. Sadistic Glee 0 points: Another Sadism feat.

Another Sadism feat. Dread Lord 1 point: For 1 point you cannot complain about lowering cooldown on combos, even if it is not a massive reduction.

For 1 point you cannot complain about lowering cooldown on combos, even if it is not a massive reduction. Reaper of Malacodor 0 points: Need Pact of Malacodor for this.

Need Pact of Malacodor for this. Mind Wrack 1 point: 1 Point for a stun ability, awesome.

1 Point for a stun ability, awesome. Ether Reap 0 points: Will not waste 5 points for the tiny mana Regen when I use Mystical Bane.

Will not waste 5 points for the tiny mana Regen when I use Mystical Bane. Hexer’s Might 5 points: Another feat that adds DPS to a powerful combo.

Another feat that adds DPS to a powerful combo. Gore Fiend 0 points: Sadism Feat

Sadism Feat Masochism 0 points: Sadism Feat

Sadism Feat Touch of Death 5 points: Awesome skill for one shotting (Combo) casters

Awesome skill for one shotting (Combo) casters Air of Death 0 points: Decent skill however you must use Touch of death to trigger it. TOD has too long of a cooldown to justify this feat.

Decent skill however you must use Touch of death to trigger it. TOD has too long of a cooldown to justify this feat. Sadistic Vengeance 0 points: Sadism Feat.

Sadism Feat. Mind Shatter 1 point: 1 Point for a more powerful stun, easy point placement here. Note the two stuns are on different cooldown timers.

1 Point for a more powerful stun, easy point placement here. Note the two stuns are on different cooldown timers. Unholy Strength 5 points: Raises DPS of ALL combos.

Raises DPS of ALL combos. Drain Strength 0 points: Wanted to place one here, but since I hunt healers and caster strength is meaningless to them.

Wanted to place one here, but since I hunt healers and caster strength is meaningless to them. Ravenous Eater 0 points: Did not have the preq for this.

Did not have the preq for this. Dread Shadow 1 point: This was the largest disappointment. Yes the skill works, however the pet spawns for a very short time 5 – 10 seconds. This should have been a 3 point feat at 10 seconds per point. Only 1 point, but almost useless.





Source by Mads Vangsoe