Affiliate Marketing Tips and Keywords For Selling Fitness and Exercise Equipment

As an affiliate marketer your main job is to presell the products that you are promoting on your website. When you are preselling exercise and fitness equipment, knowing the reasons why people buy them allows you do a better job at preselling.

Below are some of the reasons that people want to buy exercise and fitness equipment. These reasons can also be why people would buy equipment for someone else.

To lose weight and tone their muscles

To become healthier and feel better

To build a lot of muscle

To make their body to look more attractive

To slow down the aging process

To help in the recovery from an illness or injury

To please their family members or other people in their lives

To fit into their clothes

To be more successful in their career or get a new job

To follow an order from a doctor

To get health insurance or life insurance

To be able to exercise in the privacy of their home

To prepare for an upcoming event such as a wedding or high school reunion

To make a one-time purchase instead of buying a gym membership

There are many types of exercise products that affiliate marketers can promote. It is a good idea to choose a niche to specialize in.

Below is a list of some of the products that you can promote.

stationary bikes

spin machines

Pilates machines

free weights

rowing machines

gliders

treadmills

weight machines

trampolines

ski machines

ellipticals

resistance bands

multi equipment machines

jump ropes

stair climbers

balance balls

sports training equipment

ab machines

You can also feature products related to exercise equipment on your website. Some related products are:

Exercise clothes

Videos and DVDs on exercise programs

Health and fitness magazine subscriptions

Diet plans

Books about healthy cooking and eating, diet plans, exercise plans

Extra equipment or attachments to the products

On your affiliate website you should have words or phrases that will help sell the exercise equipment. Sometimes just one word will resonate with a person and persuade them to buy.

The following are positive words and phrases related to exercise.

lose weight

feel healthy

look better

stop aging

build muscle

increase stamina and endurance

no embarrassment

improve confidence

get in shape

live longer

increase energy

feel thin/sexy/younger/more attractive

look thin/sexy/younger/more attractive

tone up

fit into old clothes

keep the weight off

enjoy the beach

lose fat

eat more

wear a swim suit

Using images and graphics on your website will also help sell the exercise equipment. Visitors to your site will project themselves in the pictures and this will help persuade them to buy.

Some imagery ideas are:

Before and after pictures of people getting into shape

People smiling and enjoying exercise equipment

People at home using the equipment while watching TV or being near their young children

If you are planning to drive traffic to your website by using pay-per-click advertising you will need good keywords for your ad campaigns.

Here are some keywords and phrases related to exercise equipment.

fitness equipment

exercise bike

home fitness

gym equipment

gym machines

home gym

exercise equipment

fitness machines

weight lifting equipment

used exercise equipment

exercise machine

exercise

abdominal equipment

fitness exercise equipment

home exercise equipment

weight equipment

exercise program

exercise bike equipment

sports equipment

fitness exercise

Informative articles are something you should have on your affiliate website. These not only help sell the equipment but will help the search engine optimization of your site. Articles will keep visitors on your website for longer and will improve the overall quality of your site.

Here are some ideas for articles relating to exercise:

How a person used the equipment to quickly lose a lot of weight.

How a person got in shape and it helped them get a date.

How a person improved their overall health and fitness

How easy it is to set up or use the exercise equipment.

Building a list of subscribers will enable you to establish a long-term relationship with your visitors. In order to get them to sign up for your mailing list or newsletter you can offer them a free information product related to exercise.

Ideas for free information products related to exercise are:

A list of good and nutritious foods to eat.

A list of exercises they could do anywhere.

How to make time in the day for a quick workout.

Exercise equipment reviews and recommendations.

Diet plan reviews and recommendations.

Since exercise equipment is usually a high ticket item there is the potential to make a lot of money in affiliate commissions. Finding exercise equipment to promote is not difficult. You can check on the official website of the equipment maker and see if they have an affiliate program. You can also search on the affiliate networks to see if they represent exercise equipment. Choose a program that offers a variety of creative linking opportunities. Most programs offer free datafeeds of the merchant’s product catalog. Using datafeeds on your website, along with informative articles will allow you to create an authority website that will rank well in the search engines.



