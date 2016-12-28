Affiliate Marketing Tips and Keywords For Selling Fitness and Exercise Equipment

As an affiliate marketer your main job is to presell the products that you are promoting on your website. When you are preselling exercise and fitness equipment, knowing the reasons why people buy them allows you do a better job at preselling.

Below are some of the reasons that people want to buy exercise and fitness equipment. These reasons can also be why people would buy equipment for someone else.

To lose weight and tone their muscles



To become healthier and feel better



To build a lot of muscle



To make their body to look more attractive



To slow down the aging process



To help in the recovery from an illness or injury



To please their family members or other people in their lives



To fit into their clothes



To be more successful in their career or get a new job



To follow an order from a doctor



To get health insurance or life insurance



To be able to exercise in the privacy of their home



To prepare for an upcoming event such as a wedding or high school reunion



To make a one-time purchase instead of buying a gym membership

There are many types of exercise products that affiliate marketers can promote. It is a good idea to choose a niche to specialize in.

Below is a list of some of the products that you can promote.

stationary bikes



spin machines



Pilates machines



free weights



rowing machines



gliders



treadmills



weight machines



trampolines



ski machines



ellipticals



resistance bands



multi equipment machines



jump ropes



stair climbers



balance balls



sports training equipment



ab machines

You can also feature products related to exercise equipment on your website. Some related products are:

Exercise clothes



Videos and DVDs on exercise programs



Health and fitness magazine subscriptions



Diet plans



Books about healthy cooking and eating, diet plans, exercise plans



Extra equipment or attachments to the products

On your affiliate website you should have words or phrases that will help sell the exercise equipment. Sometimes just one word will resonate with a person and persuade them to buy.

The following are positive words and phrases related to exercise.

lose weight



feel healthy



look better



stop aging



build muscle



increase stamina and endurance



no embarrassment



improve confidence



get in shape



live longer



increase energy



feel thin/sexy/younger/more attractive



look thin/sexy/younger/more attractive



tone up



fit into old clothes



keep the weight off



enjoy the beach



lose fat



eat more



wear a swim suit

Using images and graphics on your website will also help sell the exercise equipment. Visitors to your site will project themselves in the pictures and this will help persuade them to buy.

Some imagery ideas are:

Before and after pictures of people getting into shape



People smiling and enjoying exercise equipment



People at home using the equipment while watching TV or being near their young children

If you are planning to drive traffic to your website by using pay-per-click advertising you will need good keywords for your ad campaigns.

Here are some keywords and phrases related to exercise equipment.

fitness equipment



exercise bike



home fitness



gym equipment



gym machines



home gym



exercise equipment



fitness machines



weight lifting equipment



used exercise equipment



exercise machine



exercise



abdominal equipment



fitness exercise equipment



home exercise equipment



weight equipment



exercise program



exercise bike equipment



sports equipment



fitness exercise

Informative articles are something you should have on your affiliate website. These not only help sell the equipment but will help the search engine optimization of your site. Articles will keep visitors on your website for longer and will improve the overall quality of your site.

Here are some ideas for articles relating to exercise:



How a person used the equipment to quickly lose a lot of weight.



How a person got in shape and it helped them get a date.



How a person improved their overall health and fitness



How easy it is to set up or use the exercise equipment.

Building a list of subscribers will enable you to establish a long-term relationship with your visitors. In order to get them to sign up for your mailing list or newsletter you can offer them a free information product related to exercise.

Ideas for free information products related to exercise are:



A list of good and nutritious foods to eat.



A list of exercises they could do anywhere.



How to make time in the day for a quick workout.



Exercise equipment reviews and recommendations.



Diet plan reviews and recommendations.

Since exercise equipment is usually a high ticket item there is the potential to make a lot of money in affiliate commissions. Finding exercise equipment to promote is not difficult. You can check on the official website of the equipment maker and see if they have an affiliate program. You can also search on the affiliate networks to see if they represent exercise equipment. Choose a program that offers a variety of creative linking opportunities. Most programs offer free datafeeds of the merchant’s product catalog. Using datafeeds on your website, along with informative articles will allow you to create an authority website that will rank well in the search engines.





Source by Adam Z. Sterling