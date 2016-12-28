Affiliate Marketing Tips and Keywords For Selling Fitness and Exercise Equipment

As an affiliate marketer your main job is to presell the products that you are promoting on your website. When you are preselling exercise and fitness equipment, knowing the reasons why people buy them allows you do a better job at preselling.
Below are some of the reasons that people want to buy exercise and fitness equipment. These reasons can also be why people would buy equipment for someone else.
To lose weight and tone their muscles
To become healthier and feel better
To build a lot of muscle
To make their body to look more attractive
To slow down the aging process
To help in the recovery from an illness or injury
To please their family members or other people in their lives
To fit into their clothes
To be more successful in their career or get a new job
To follow an order from a doctor
To get health insurance or life insurance
To be able to exercise in the privacy of their home
To prepare for an upcoming event such as a wedding or high school reunion
To make a one-time purchase instead of buying a gym membership
There are many types of exercise products that affiliate marketers can promote. It is a good idea to choose a niche to specialize in.
Below is a list of some of the products that you can promote.
stationary bikes
spin machines
Pilates machines
free weights
rowing machines
gliders
treadmills
weight machines
trampolines
ski machines
ellipticals
resistance bands
multi equipment machines
jump ropes
stair climbers
balance balls
sports training equipment
ab machines
You can also feature products related to exercise equipment on your website. Some related products are:
Exercise clothes
Videos and DVDs on exercise programs
Health and fitness magazine subscriptions
Diet plans
Books about healthy cooking and eating, diet plans, exercise plans
Extra equipment or attachments to the products
On your affiliate website you should have words or phrases that will help sell the exercise equipment. Sometimes just one word will resonate with a person and persuade them to buy.
The following are positive words and phrases related to exercise.
lose weight
feel healthy
look better
stop aging
build muscle
increase stamina and endurance
no embarrassment
improve confidence
get in shape
live longer
increase energy
feel thin/sexy/younger/more attractive
look thin/sexy/younger/more attractive
tone up
fit into old clothes
keep the weight off
enjoy the beach
lose fat
eat more
wear a swim suit
Using images and graphics on your website will also help sell the exercise equipment. Visitors to your site will project themselves in the pictures and this will help persuade them to buy.
Some imagery ideas are:
Before and after pictures of people getting into shape
People smiling and enjoying exercise equipment
People at home using the equipment while watching TV or being near their young children
If you are planning to drive traffic to your website by using pay-per-click advertising you will need good keywords for your ad campaigns.
Here are some keywords and phrases related to exercise equipment.
fitness equipment
exercise bike
home fitness
gym equipment
gym machines
home gym
exercise equipment
fitness machines
weight lifting equipment
used exercise equipment
exercise machine
exercise
abdominal equipment
fitness exercise equipment
home exercise equipment
weight equipment
exercise program
exercise bike equipment
sports equipment
fitness exercise
Informative articles are something you should have on your affiliate website. These not only help sell the equipment but will help the search engine optimization of your site. Articles will keep visitors on your website for longer and will improve the overall quality of your site.
Here are some ideas for articles relating to exercise:
How a person used the equipment to quickly lose a lot of weight.
How a person got in shape and it helped them get a date.
How a person improved their overall health and fitness
How easy it is to set up or use the exercise equipment.
Building a list of subscribers will enable you to establish a long-term relationship with your visitors. In order to get them to sign up for your mailing list or newsletter you can offer them a free information product related to exercise.
Ideas for free information products related to exercise are:
A list of good and nutritious foods to eat.
A list of exercises they could do anywhere.
How to make time in the day for a quick workout.
Exercise equipment reviews and recommendations.
Diet plan reviews and recommendations.
Since exercise equipment is usually a high ticket item there is the potential to make a lot of money in affiliate commissions. Finding exercise equipment to promote is not difficult. You can check on the official website of the equipment maker and see if they have an affiliate program. You can also search on the affiliate networks to see if they represent exercise equipment. Choose a program that offers a variety of creative linking opportunities. Most programs offer free datafeeds of the merchant’s product catalog. Using datafeeds on your website, along with informative articles will allow you to create an authority website that will rank well in the search engines.