Advantages of the Online Auction Business Model

Online auctions have become a popular way for many people to make money. The online auction business model includes one party that sells products and services, while another party bids to purchase them.

There a number of advantages of this online auction business model. A few of them are listed below.

No geographical limitations: This is a strength of the online auction business model that is inherent by the fact that it is “online.” The Internet allows sellers and bidders to participate in online auctions from anywhere in the world. A seller in Japan can put up a doll on an online auction site that can be bid on by bidders that reside in the U.S. The “cost” of participating in an auction is essentially zero. This advantage also increases the number of products and services that can be listed, leading to an increased number of sellers and bidders.

No time constraints: Items can be posted on auction sites at any time of the day, and bids can be made on items any time of the day as well. And since items are listed for usually one to 10 days, potential bidders have a lot of time to ponder their bid.

Many bidders: Since online auctions allow for the potential to find a wide variety of items at lower-than-retail prices, it draws many consumers to try their hand at getting a bargain through an online auction. The ease of the bidding process also attracts consumers, who can bid from their computers in the comfort of their own home.

Many sellers: On the other hand, the potential to sell items at higher-than-retail prices also draws many sellers. Selling their items through online auctions also reduces their selling costs, and is also very simple and easy to do.

Joy of winning: Part of the fun pertaining to the entire bidding process is seeing whether or not you will “win” the auction and get the desired item. This aspect of the online auction process attracts many bidders who find the win just as rewarding as the





