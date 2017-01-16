Advantages of an Android TV Box

Android TV boxes have suddenly become very popular. Even though companies like Apple and Roku have sold many set-top boxes, another option has hit the market – the Android TV box. Also known as a ‘Google TV’ or XBMC Steaming player, these devices are simple. They are available for as little as $60 and as much as $100.

This android device is a small box shaped product that is about 5 inches wide and 2 inches tall.

This product has access to apps and functions that you can find on other android devices. However, it is able to run a variety of Android apps, games and even a web browser.

Advantages of buying Android TV Box

The question is should you buy an Android TV box? With the variety of functions it can perform, including downloading apps from Google Play store, you won’t be able to stay away from it for very long. They are reliable and their hardware is just as good as the Roku or Apple TV. The supplied remote is great and they are able to play a 1080p video pretty smoothly.

These devices are a great investment for people who love to tweak their definition of fun. People who only want to watch videos can buy other simpler devices. It’s like the difference between having a mobile with push buttons and one with a touch screen. Which technology would you prefer?

Because of popular demand, the market for Android TV boxes is growing. But the problem is where to find quality products, as most of the ones available on the market are fairly lackluster. You can, however, buy them from online shops. There are many Chinese products that have come onto the market. They are cheap, not a deal breaker and easily run for a long time.

This device has an advantage over an HDMI stick. The box has extra connectivity options, while for the stick you need at least a USB hub for it to be useful.

The main reason why the Android TV box is more popular is because other devices come with a lot of restrictions. These devices cater to specific platforms only.

Understand your requirement

It is important to know that not all Android TV boxes are created equally. So, you may have to buy a box that supports over 1GB RAM, if that is what you require. Basically, you need to understand what functionalities you are looking at before spending money.





Source by Manisha Kumar