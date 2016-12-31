Advantages and Disadvantages of Using Gas Air Compressors

Just like electric compressors, gas air compressors provide users the ability to use pneumatic tools at their work or at their home. The work is done very efficiently and instantly with both these highly able compressors. But, there are some apparent differences in both of them if one is thinking over which compressor to be bought.

Following are some pros and cons of a gas air compressor:

• A gas air compressor is similar to other compressors. It contains a place to attach air pipe/hose, has a gauge and valve to check and control the amount of pressure building in the tank and a tank for keeping the compressed air inside it. This shows the firs advantage of using a gas air compressor that there isn’t anything new or particularly difficulty in using it. So, if anyone has been using an electric one before then adjusting to gas air is easy.

• The second advantage is that using a gas air compressor provides portability. It is a very important factor for people who don’t have the luxury of electricity or generators to produce some at their sites. Gas compressor becomes vital for getting the work done in these sorts of places.

The disadvantages of using a gas air compressor include the requirement of gasoline to power the compressor.



Gas is highly combustible, is smelly and expensive. The people involved on the site have to take extreme caution with high quantity of gasoline present. But these cons can be covered by keeping a proper container for gasoline storage. Also, transfer of gas to compressor should be done through funnel and rag or cloth should be kept to clean any unnecessary spills. So, a gas compressor has more ups than downs and it’s a must when one requires work done without use of electricity.

Gas air compressors mechanically decrease the volume of a gas which in turn puts it under more pressure. They have many applications such as industrial, in the automobile industry and commercial uses. Two stage compressors are generally more reliable but portable ones can obviously be much more practical, especially where electricity is not available. There are many manufacturers catering to the air compressor market such as Ingersoll Rand who also make electric compressor. Whichever one suits you best, you are sure to find the best deals by searching online for the make and model you are interested in. Once you become familiar with your purchase you will find maintenance headache free.





Source by Nazimabee Woozeer