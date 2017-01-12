Adidas Franchise Review

Adidas was founded by Adolf “Adi” Dassler, in 1948. It is based in Herzogenaurach, Germany. It is a German sports apparel manufacturer and parent company of the Adidas Group that consists of Rockport, Reebok Sportswear Company and Golf Company (including Ashworth).

In addition to sports footwear, the company also manufactures other products such as shirts, eyewear, bags, watches and other sports goods. After Nike (American company), Adidas is the second biggest manufacturer of sportswear. The company is the largest manufacturer of sportswear in Europe.

The company’s shoe designs and clothing features three parallel bars, and the same design is integrated into Adidas’s current official logo. The “Three Stripes” were purchased in 1951 from the Finnish sport company Karhu Sports. The first low-cut, lightweight and soft football boot incorporated with nylon screw-in studs was designed by the company in 1954. This shoe was specially designed for the German team of that year’s world cup championship. Wilma Rudolph suffered from polio when she was a child; in 1960 she wore Adidas’s short-distance spikes and won 3 gold medals during the Olympic Games. In 1972, the company designed extremely soft and lightweight football boot for Franz Beckenbauer. This shoe was crafted for the European Championship.

The company designed long-distance-spikes for Haile Gebrselassie (10,000 meters gold medal winner) in 1996. In 2000, the company developed revolutionary products based on the concept of energy mgmt for 6 sports; cycling, swimming, fencing, track & field, wrestling and weightlifting. Ian Thorpe (17 yrs old national hero) become star of the Sydney Olympics by setting 4 world records and won 3 gold medals, he wore Adidas’s full body swimsuit.

The company endeavors to be the global leader in sporting goods industry through sports brands built on a passion for sporting lifestyle and sports. Adidas group has been the part of the world of sports for over 80 yrs. The company has delivered state-of-the-art sports footwear, accessories and apparel. Products offered by this group are available in almost every country of the world. Company’s strength is simple; continuously strengthening of their products and brands to improve financial performance and its spirited position. Adidas is one of the largest players in manufacturing comfortable, soft and lightweight sports footwear, apparels and accessories.

Franchise Cost:

Single Unit – $ 109,634

Required floor area – 1000 – 1500 sq feet

Training program for the franchisee is conducted by the franchisor

Franchisor helps franchisees in site selection

Advertising / Marketing – Sales promotion and advertising will be done mutually

Of course when looking to start a business it is important, particularly considering today’s market, that you look for specific ways to cut minimize or reduce overhead and risk. Any business is going to have risk, but it is important to have a full understanding of the amount of investment, startup cost and “Return on Investment”.

Most people are not aware that 80% of ALL franchise endeavors fail in the first two to five years leaving large debts looming for years thereafter.

Not withstanding this Adidas franchise review, one way and in my opinion the best way to cut overhead, startup and investment cost is to take advantage of the new age of entrepreneurship and start a business from the comfort of your home. Opportunities have emerged in the online-market that are creating millionaires every single day.

Learn more about the exciting opportunities tied to a business model that begins profitable by visiting: http://whatsbetterthanafranchise.com.





Source by Thomas E White