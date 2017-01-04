A Review of the Rado V10K-The World’s Hardest Watch

Every Swiss watch manufacturer strives to dominate a niche; for their watches – and theirs only – that epitomises some component or style that is instantly recognisable. Without doubt, Rado dominates the market when it comes to designing the hardest watches, using technically advanced scratchproof materials coupled with simple, almost stark designs. The Rado V10K is the hardest watch on the planet and represents much of the philosophy of Rado watches.

A Little Bit of History of the Rado V10K Watch.

Rado was founded in Switzerland and has been making watches since 1917. The company become obsessed with the mission of creating scratchproof watches. The realization came in the 1960s when Rado produced the world’s first scratchproof watch; the Rado DiaStar. Years later Rado created two prototype pieces; the Rado Concept 1 watch followed by the Rado Vision 1 in 1996. The Vision 1 was truly groundbreaking. Sapphire crystal had been used for years in quality watches but Rado went further than this. The company employed the use of crushed diamonds on the watch casing, making it the world’s hardest watch. So, revolutionary was the Vision 1 that it was entered into the Guinness Book of Records.

Rado then went to work in collaboration with specialists in nanotechnology to perfect the use of coating the watch casing with crushed diamond. The process developed was called CVD (Chemical Vapour Deposition). Amongst other things, it used a furnace that was capable of reproducing the atmospheric pressure of Jupiter. The engineering process transforms carbon into nanocrystalline diamond particles. Perfecting this process enabled Rado to deposit a homogenous 100% diamond layer onto the shaped hard metal components.

The Rado V10K was born. It is the World’s hardest, most scratchproof watch.

A description of the Rado V10K watch.

Having developed the World’s hardest watch, the Rado designers were given the job of designing a wristwatch that reflected its use of groundbreaking technology. The Rado V10K you see today certainly is very striking in design. The strap is made from rubber, which is available in black, orange, red and blue. The caseback and clasp are made from titanium. But is the casing that stands out from other watches. The V10K wristwatch has a very simple – almost stark design. The casing is black, with 2 white hands; there are no hour markers. The designers didn’t want to break the flow of the casing so the did away with a crown. Time adjustment is done by means of a magnetic device that is integrated into the strap against the caseback. As you would expect, the Rado V10K costs a small fortune but for those of bottomless pockets there is a version available with diamonds on the watch face.

The Rado V10K wristwatch is not for everyone. You won’t get people coming up to you and talking about your Rado watch the way they do if you were wearing a Rolex. But owning a Rado V10K isn’t about attention seeking or proving you’ve arrived; it is about owning a strikingly beautiful watch that is set very much at the forefront of technology.





Source by Robin Cassidy