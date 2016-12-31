A Review of the Human Touch HT 125 Massage Chair

One of the most popular models of the Human Touch robotic massage chair is the HT 125. It’s definitely stylish, has shiatsu massage as wells as full body stretch and comes with foot and calf massager and it can give a pretty decent massage. But, with its price tag of over $2,000, there are one or two features it lacks.

The Human Touch 125 chair looks very stylish as is certainly one of the best looking chairs on the market. What’s nice is that it looks kind of like a regular piece of furniture and would look great in most homes and offices – the HT125 certainly doesn’t have the ‘dentist’s chair’ look that many other brands of chairs have. It also comes upholstered in leather and leather match in Black, Cashew or Red.

It retails for around $2,300 and has many features you’d expect at this price; power-recline, 170 degree recline and massage functions of Rolling, Kneading, Compression and Percussion that offer a pretty good shiatsu massage. Another really nice feature is the Full Body Stretch – it locks your ankles and then fully reclines, to stretch your back while administering a gentle massage to the lower back – this is one of my favorite routines and I’m always glad to see it as a feature on a robotic massage chair.

The HT125 chair is in direct competition in terms of style, features and pricing with the Sanyo HEC-SR1000K Massage Chair. When comparing the two, the Human Touch chair fairs well in some areas while not so good in others.

What I prefer about the HT 125 over the Sanyo massage chair is the foot massager. Both have a massager that needs to be manually moved to either the calf or foot – HEC-SR1000K can also be moved to massage behind the knees and the Achilles tendons – however, the massager on the HT is much better. The massager can also grip your ankles so you get a full body stretch (as mentioned above) but the Sanyo doesn’t have this ability, so there’s no full body stretch available.

Though not the most important point, I also prefer the overall look of the HT.

Both chairs offer pretty much the same massage modes and speed but when it comes to massage programs, Sanyo offers more. You get 7 automatic courses compared to 3 of the HT. The Sanyo also offers 11 manual courses.

But where the Sanyo really outdoes the HT, is its use of cutting edge technology that gives the chair a Physical Shape Detection Sensor and Stiffness Detection Sensor. The first automatically adjusts the massage heads to the shape of your spine, while the second uses pulse and perspiration to target specific areas of stiffness using an exclusive massage program for each person according to physical combinations and stiffness. The best the HT can offer is to allow you to manually change the position of the rollers.

In summary the HT 125 is a good robotic massage chair from Human Touch; it looks great, offers decent shiatsu, full body stretch and an acceptable foot massage. But it does lack some of the more sophisticated technology that is increasingly being to put to use in other chairs.





Source by Robin Cassidy