A Review Of The Best Natural Testosterone Boosters To Help Increase Testosterone Levels

Using natural testosterone booster supplements with no side effects

Most men who work out want to add on pounds of muscle and take off pounds of fat. Until recently, most people felt you had to do one or the other – so add muscle or drop fat – meaning you couldn’t do both at the same time.

Recent advances in science and nutrition, however, as well as in training methods has meant that this is now possible. Boosting naturally occurring testosterone levels is one way that the body can transform itself through nutrition, exercise and good supplementation.

Outside of the very well publicised but often little known world of steroids, there are a number of natural testosterone boosting compounds and activities that can give you the same benefits – without all of the potential side effects of using steroids.

Why is testosterone important?

There are a number of naturally occurring compounds that have been proven to boost the body’s natural testosterone levels. From the age of 30, the body’s testosterone levels naturally start to decline. Supplementing or building in testosterone boosting activities will help stop it declining and can even boost levels.

There are several proven benefits of having an optimum level of testosterone. These include:

Increased muscle mass – helps process more protein

Increase fat loss – helps burn fat more efficiently

Better recovery time – the body repairs itself much faster with optimum levels of testosterone, and with this comes the ability to work out harder and stronger

Boosting your testosterone levels naturally

Here are a few natural testosterone boosting supplements to help get your testosterone levels (T-Levels) moving the right way. While we have suggested doses, do note that as individual products may vary, you should always read the product nutritional information to ensure you are taking the correct dose.

D-Aspartic Acid

D-Aspartic Acid is an amino acid which plays a key role in tissue growth and increased libido – which is testosterone. By helping support tissue growth, aspartic acid helps increases in lean muscle mass. It is recommended that users take a dose once per day.

The best D-Aspartic Acid supplements

Here are four recommended D-Aspartic Acid supplements to buy online to help you increase testosterone levels.

Tribulus Terrestris capsules

A plant based herbal supplement that has been used for years to improve male fertility and also T-level production. It comes from a plant grown mainly in Southern Europe and North Africa. The best quality comes from Bulgaria.

Typically, you should take one dose first thing in the morning and then a second dose 6 hours later. On training days take it 30 minutes before training.

There has been a recent update in the law surrounding this supplement as it has been reclassified as a medicine meaning it can no longer be sold as a sports supplement. Existing stocks can be sold but it could become harder to obtain in the future.

The best Tribulus Terrestris supplements

Here are four recommended Tribulus supplements to buy online to help you increase testosterone levels:

ZMA and zinc supplements for zinc deficiency

The normal western diet is typically lacking in zinc and supplementing zinc is a great way to boost and support your testosterone levels. As testosterone activity is greatest while we sleep, zinc is best taken before bed. Combine zinc with magnesium and vitamin B6 you have a super-testosterone boosting compound called ZMA.

Again, as this is best taken when naturally occurring T-Levels are at their highest, ZMA should be taken before bed.

The best ZMA and zinc supplements

Here are four recommended ZMA supplements to buy online to help you increase testosterone levels:

Other ways to help increase testosterone levels when you have low testosterone

Training

There is also a school of thought that has said German Volume Training or Heavy Compound Lifting, such as deadlifts, squats etc, are good for getting your testosterone levels moving as they are full body exercises which helps boost growth hormone.

Estrogen levels

We can’t talk about boosting testosterone levels without talking about estrogen. Estrogen is the female sex hormone which works against testosterone. We all have both hormones, but it is clear that boosting your testosterone levels will be greatly enhanced if you also reduce your estrogen levels at the same time. While this article is not about that, here are few things you can do to help reduce your estrogen levels:

Eat lots of green vegetables such as broccoli, spinach, cabbage Drink water from glass bottles if possible to reduce the impact of estrogen in plastic Wash with a tea tree oil based shampoo and body wash after training to fully remove sweat after training – sweat contains amounts of estrogen Sweat it out by getting yourself to a sauna a couple of times a week. After sauna-ing, then wash as above

These simple activities will help you reduce your estrogen levels and make your testosterone boosting supplementation regime work that much harder.

Choosing what is right for you

The best way to find out what is right for you is to make sure you measure everything (so body weight, body strength etc) as much as possible. Get your T-levels measured to see if you have an issue or at least to give you a starting point. Then, start on a regime you can monitor and which records the effects.

And at that point it is not just about your T-level:

Energy

Increases in strength

Fat loss

Increased muscle mass

All of these above are ways you can use to see if your regime is working. If it isn’t, then make trackable changes and monitor them. While not the sexiest of answers, being able to monitor success or failure is the only way to find out what will work for you. Just make sure you give everything enough time to work before changing things. Sometimes your T-Levels might be so low that it could take months to get them stable.

Summary

There are a number of ways to boost your testosterone levels naturally. Hopefully, though, you will see there is not one single way to do this – some people work better with certain supplements over others.

To give yourself the best chance of success with your training goals try and implement a few techniques and supplements – so supplement, nutrition and training in combination will boost your T-Levels more than just taking a supplement.





