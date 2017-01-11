A Review of Miralux Mattresses

Miralux is considered to be an off-brand by some but this simply not true. The company may not be as well-known as other brands like Sealy, Serta and Simmons but a major reason why this is so is because the company spends no money on advertising. Instead it lets its retailers demonstrate to buyers why it makes some of the best mattresses money can buy.

Founded in 1991 by the former CEO of Stearns & Foster, International Bedding manufactures the Miralux mattress. The company believes in a streamline workforce and management structure, using the latest high-tech manufacturing techniques and zero advertising to produce a quality product at a price most can afford.

It’s true you can buy better mattresses; the SEO’s former employer – Stearns & Foster – certainly makes better, but you won’t find a better one for the same price as a Miralux. If you want comfort, support and durability but at an affordable price, then you should definitely take a look at what a Miralux mattress has to offer.

While there are various models available – and they differ depending in which part of the country you live and the retailer’s store you visit, they can be grouped in collection names like the Indulgence, Rapture and Splendor. What follows are the more salient points of each collection.

Miralux Rapture Pillow Top

Available in King, Queen, Twin, and Full sizes, the support is provided by means of over 600, 14 1/2 gauge, double tempered, Lura-Flex coil unit. A base layer of high-density, durable foam adds to the coil unit’s performance. A combination of different foam types provides the main comfort layer. The top most layer is a high density visco foam that conforms to the exact shape of the sleeper’s body shape. Finally, numerous quilt layers provide a touch a luxury; they include StrataFlex super soft quilt foam, silk and continuous filament Dacron fibers.

Miralux Splendor Mattress

Available in firm and plush top versions, this mattress builds on the Rapture. A high density foam encased perimeter provides full edge-to-edge sleeping comfort as well as more sleep area. The comfort layers include a layer of high density convoluted TrueComfort foam that also helps wicks away heat. The quilt layers are also a step up. It’s finished with a luxurious natural brushed Velour fabric and natural suede border finished with a gold chenille tape edge.

Miralux Indulgence Mattress

This is probably the best mattress the company has to offer. It features over 800 coils, which means the mattress will give many years of continued support. The mattress comes with a box top – comprised of specialized visco-elastic foam. The Indulgence is covered in luxurious porcelain brushed Velour fabric with camel suede border. Further luxurious touches include metal corner guards and classic European waterfall tailoring.

A Miralux mattress compares favorably with other leading brands. As stated, there may be better ones on the market, but I’m not sure if you could find better for the same price. All three of the above collections offer truly exceptional value for money and can offer something for every one.





Source by Robin Cassidy