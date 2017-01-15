A Review of Leather Italia Furniture

It is difficult to beat genuine Italian leather, and the Leather Italia range is exquisitely beautiful to look at, and soft and warm to snuggle into. Here we are reviewing the Dupin Pecan, Yuma and Dalton ranges of leather furniture.

Leather Italia Duplin Pecan Collection

The Duplin Pecan range is in a beautiful soft pecan brown leather, designed in a traditional style with Bombay scrolled arms outlined with hand-crafted dome-head nails. The plush back cushions have been hand-stitched for strength, and the whole appearance of each piece is one of elegant but sumptuous comfort.

However, it is one thing to look comfortable, but how does it really feel? In fact the chair, three-seater sofa and loveseat are all exceptionally comfortable, thanks largely to the soft genuine leather that covers each entire piece, and also to the padding and memory foam used within the cushions. Many leather chairs feel cold and slightly hard due to the inherent stiffness of the leather used, but not the Leather Italia Duplin Pecan collection.

The double pillow seats are very comfortable to sit in, and set at just the right angle for maximum comfort. With some sofas you feel as though you are lying too far back for comfort, but these are just right. Nor do you fold too much into the cushions – either on the seat or the back. It is easy to stand up from the Pecan collection without have to push off from the arms.

The armchair is 46″ high, 39″ high and 41.5 “deep. The loveseat is 68″ wide, 39″ high and 42″ deep, while the sofa is the same dimensions as the loveseat, but 90” wide. Each is fitted with turned solid wood legs. Also included in the collection is a push back recliner with a very easy action. This comes at 40 inches wide, 42 high and 41 deep. When used with the ottoman, this offers you the ultimate in recliner relaxation.

The Yuma Collection

The Leather Italia Yuma collection is in dark brown high quality Italian leather, again in a traditional style with scrolled arms. Each piece is 37″ in height and 39″ deep, with the chair and sofa at 47″ and 86″ wide respectively. The leather is dark, and perhaps not so suitable for a modern brightly decorated room, although there seems to be no problems with the quality.

The construction is solid, though it was obviously not possible to see what was underneath the upholstery. The seat and back of each piece is made from high density foam covered with padding and soft leather. There appears to be no difference in comfort between the Yuma and the Pecan collections. This collection also comes with a loveseat and ottoman

The Leather Italia Dalton Collection

The Dalton collection is available in tobacco stained genuine hide that is said to cover a frame that exceeds industry standards – however, this cannot be confirmed simply by examining the exterior. It certainly feels sturdy enough, and there is no evidence to contradict these claims. The back and seat cushions are padded, and contain a layer of memory foam to increase your comfort levels.

The seat and back consist of fixed cushions with contrast stitching, and the arms are in the form of contemporary flat pillow arms. This contemporary style of furniture is suitable for any modern home. It certainly looks magnificent, and is possibly the best of the three reviewed here.

In addition to the chair and sofa, the leather Italia Dalton collection also includes a loveseat, a recliner and an ottoman to rest your legs after a hard day. Apart from the ottoman, each is 38″ high and the same deep. The loveseat is 67″ wide and the sofa 90″. The chair and recliner are 44″ wide, the latter also being 39″ high and deep.

Summary

These three Leather Italia collections of home furniture are solidly built and covered with beautiful Italian leather in different shades of brown. They are fairly heavy, which in furniture is an indication of solid hardwood construction. No faults in construction or in comfort could be found and the leather appeared to be of a high quality and was evenly colored.

The back and seat cushions were very comfortable, which likely reflects the quality of the high density foam core, the padding and the memory foam used in their construction. For many people, it is the cushions that make the sofa, and you cannot fault Leather Italia furniture in this respect. All in all an excellent buy at the price.





Source by Peter Nisbet